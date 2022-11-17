Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
TrueLayer Partners Coinbase to Offer Crypto Services to UK Users
As part of its drive to participate in the digital asset market, global open banking platform TrueLayer has entered a partnership with Coinbase to allow account top-ups for users in the UK. Although the service will initially begin in the UK, it will gradually be extended to other parts of...
thecoinrise.com
Binance to Lead NGRAVE’s Series A Round After Strategic Investment
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance which recently turned down a buyout offer from FTX sister trading firm Alameda Research has entered a strategic partnership with NGRAVE, a hardware cryptocurrency wallet maker. According to a blog post by Binance Labs, this strategic investment has earned...
California’s Film Incentives Program Sees Growth In Jobs & Production Spending, But “Lack Of Available Funds” Still Leads Many Projects To Flee The State
Runaway film and TV productions that applied for California tax credits from 2020 to 2022 but were “ultimately denied due to lack of available funds” ended up spending nearly $1 billion in production costs outside the state. That’s according to the latest report from the California Film Commission, which makes a compelling case for greater funding of the state’s tax incentives program. Related Story 'Joker' & 'Rebel Moon' Sequels Among 18 Pics Set For California Tax Credits; Expected To Generate $915M In Production Spending Related Story Mel Gibson Won't Be Testifying In Harvey Weinstein's LA Rape Trial After All Related Story Jennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged...
FTX’s Incredible Bahamas Real-Estate Buying Spree
Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought $72 million worth of luxury property in the Bahamas, mostly for use by “key personnel,” over the last two years, Reuters reports. In addition, the disgraced finance whiz kid’s parents, who are Stanford Law professors, bought what was a described in documents as a vacation home in an exclusive gated community in the island nation where FTX had its headquarters. A spokesperson for Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried told Reuters that “since before the bankruptcy proceedings, Mr. Bankman and Ms. Fried have been seeking to return the deed to the company and are awaiting further instructions”—suggesting that perhaps the property was purchased with FTX resources. In addition, FTX executives also bought millions in property in the Bahamas before the company imploded, sparking a criminal investigation.Read it at Reuters
thecoinrise.com
Emurgo set to Launch the First Stablecoin on Cardano
Emurgo, the commercial arm and a foundational member of the Cardano blockchain is set to launch the first stablecoin dubbed USDA on the Cardano network. According to the announcement on Emurgo’s webpage, USDA, a regulatory-compliant stablecoin fully pegged to the US dollar is the first product launched under its Anzens suite.
thecoinrise.com
Liquid Exchange Halts all Operations after Pausing Withdrawals
As the crypto winter continues to bite harder, Japanese crypto exchange Liquid Group acquired by the bankrupt FTX exchange has paused trading operations on its platform following an instruction from FTX bankruptcy representative S&C. The exchange announced the recent development in a tweet on November 20. According to the tweet,...
thecoinrise.com
Abu Dhabi Debuts Crypto Hub Despite Market Bearishness
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is optimistic regarding crypto, as it has just announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Crypto Hub amid significant cyberattacks on numerous crypto businesses, the demise of Terra in May, and the collapse of FTX which collectively led to a crisis in the cryptocurrency market that has never been seen before this year.
thecoinrise.com
Ripple Interested in Specific Assets of Bankrupt FTX Exchange
Ripple, through its CEO Brad Garlinghouse, has indicated an interest in acquiring some assets of bankrupt FTX as the latter continues its bankruptcy proceedings after its sudden collapse. According to reports by The Sunday Times, Brad is interested in specific portions of FTX’s assets that serve institutional clients. In the...
thecoinrise.com
Unchained Capital Lays off 15% of Employees
Texas-based Bitcoin (BTC) financial services company Unchained Capital which claims to have no exposure to bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has announced a reduction of its headcount. According to Joe Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the blockchain-based financial service provider, Unchained Capital has decided to cut its staff strength...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Account Drainer Dumps 50,000 ETH to be Converted to BTC
Shortly after the FTX Derivatives Exchange implosion, the exchange was also attacked by a hacker who made away with about $600 million worth of cryptocurrencies. Since then, he has been seeking means to redirect the assets without raising suspicions, but the traceability of blockchain transactions has not permitted him. He has now dumped up to 50,000 Ethereum (ETH) in exchange for Bitcoin (BTC).
thecoinrise.com
Vitalik Buterin Talks About The Mayhem Caused By FTX Collapse
Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of Ethereum, has shared his opinions on the FTX crash and the lessons to be taken away from one of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest unpredictable events. In an interview with Bloomberg published on Nov. 20, he said that the crypto industry may learn from the failure...
thecoinrise.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Pocketed $300M From FTX’s Last Fund Raise
Following the collapse of FTX, more revelations as to the handling of the platform which many have believed to be mismanaged continue to come to light. According to a Wall Street Journal report citing FTX’s financial record and familiar sources Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) former CEO of now-collapsed FTX pocketed $300 million from the exchange’s $420 million raised in October 2021.
thecoinrise.com
FalconX Sever Ties With Silvergate Following FTX Bankruptcy
Crypto prime brokerage firm FalconX has become more cautious in its business with Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) and has decided to sever ties with the crypt bank in the meantime. This information was obtained from an email that was sent to FalconX clients. Raghu Yarlagadda, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive...
thecoinrise.com
Grayscale Investment Refuses to Share the Details of its Proof-of-Reserves
Grayscale Investment, one of the leading digital investment firms in the globe, has stated that it won’t be sharing details of its proof-of-reserve information due to security concerns. The news was announced by Grayscale through its official Twitter account. The firm said that it won’t share its on-chain wallet...
Comments / 0