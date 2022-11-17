Read full article on original website
Bill from Sen. Brown plans to stop fentanyl in its tracks
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the bipartisan Prevent Exposure to Narcotics and Toxins or PREVENT Act of 2022, that will provide drug containment devices to frontline border patrol agents and provide training on their proper use. This legislation also builds off Brown’s INTERDICT Act, which was signed into law in 2018, […]
Mike Pence backed away from anti-LGBT figures before five killed in Colorado shooting
Former vice president Mike Pence appeared to take a step back from his party’s hard-right wing stand in an interview that was taped just days before the deadly attack at a gay nightclub that has been blamed on a rising tide of anti-LGBT hate.Mr Pence was interviewed by Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation this past week; his remarks were broadcast on Sunday.During the interview, he was asked about the legislation which was passed by the US Senate this week, seeking to protect the rights of same-sex marriages at the federal level. Unlike other conservatives in his party,...
