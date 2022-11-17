ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Police investigating shots fired at Wilbraham home

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are investigating after shots were fired in the Dipping Hole Road area early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Dipping Hole Road around 12:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of gunshots. Police discovered that several gunshots had been fired at a house in the area. There were no injuries in the incident.

No arrested have been made so far. Wilbraham Police are investigating the incident.

