Police investigating shots fired at Wilbraham home

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are investigating after shots were fired in the Dipping Hole Road area early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Dipping Hole Road around 12:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of gunshots. Police discovered that several gunshots had been fired at a house in the area. There were no injuries in the incident.

No arrested have been made so far. Wilbraham Police are investigating the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.