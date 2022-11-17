Read full article on original website
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew
Our Cougar Crew for the week of November 7th – November 11th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being POLITE. Way to go!. Pictured: Liam Shaw, Gabriella Begay, Tiare Gordon, Roxy Larsen, JD Labrum, Bowden Rollins, Raelee Oveson, Zachary Brown, Aubrey Moulton.
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Kyston is the 12-year-old son on Meran and Tyler Kay of Castle Dale. School Activities: Football Manager, Honor Society.
Dinos Defeat Rabbits
The Dinos took to the court on Wednesday evening to open the 2022 basketball season against the Delta Rabbits. Carbon brought its A game in the first quarter, smoking the Rabbits and jumping out to a 18-5 lead. Delta fought back in the second quarter to provide a tighter contest,...
Lady Pirates Off to a Choppy Start
The Lady Pirates experienced some growing pains to start the season, but they are trying to work them out in non-region play. The team opened the 2022 season against Grand on Tuesday. While Green River had the home court advantage, the team struggled to put points on the board. Grand...
Emery Charges Out of the Gate
The Spartans wasted no time finding their groove as they demolished Maeser Prep to open the season on Wednesday. While the game was a non-region matchup, Emery’s play has its fans excited for the upcoming season. The entire game was out of reach for Maesar Prep, who trailed 21-5...
Lady Dinos Cruise to 1st Victory
The Lady Dinos opened the season with an easy victory over American Leadership on Thursday. Despite having the home court advantage, the Eagles struggled to keep up with Carbon. In fact, after a scoreless second quarter, American Leadership trailed 21-4. The Dinos kept their energy in the third, chipping in...
Jay Noyes Named Chief Financial Officer of Castleview Hospital
Castleview Hospital announced on Friday that Jay Noyes has been named chief financial officer (CFO) of Castleview, effective Oct. 30, 2022. He has worked at Castleview for the past 15 years as financial controller and ethics and compliance officer. “We are so excited to have Jay step into this important...
Lady Spartans Edge Out Juan Diego
The first game for the Lady Spartans this season was a non-region matchup against Juan Diego on Tuesday. An explosive second quarter secured the narrow win for the visiting Spartans. Both teams got off to a slow start as they struggled to find the basket. The Soaring Eagles had a...
Chamber Recognizes Elevate Home Health & Hospice
Elevate Home Health & Hospice was honored as one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for November. The Elevate team accepted the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Elevate Home Health & Hospice is owned by Brody LeRoy, Michelle Willson and David...
Etiquette Dinner Starts the Holidays at Castle Dale Elementary
For several years, Castle Dale Elementary has started the holiday season with an etiquette dinner. Traditionally, the dinner is scheduled the Thursday before Thanksgiving. Students and faculty arrived at school that day dressed in their Sunday best. When lunchtime arrived, Castle Dale Elementary Principal Melinda Durrant met each class at...
V6 Media Makes Introductions
V6 Media, based in Vernal, was a special guest at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. The media company was named one of the chamber’s business spotlights for the month of November. While V6 Media is headquartered in Vernal, the company offers services...
