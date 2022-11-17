Read full article on original website
News 4 Buffalo
Sullivan: After snowstorm, Bills pull together and plow past Browns
Early Saturday afternoon, after the Bills traveling party arrived at the team hotel in Detroit, head coach Sean McDermott gathered his players together and gave them a little pep talk. “When you go through and share an experience like this, it has a tendency to bring a team closer together,” he said. That’s true. We […]
Bills credit Buffalo community after win: 'That was for you'
Following Sunday's win, the Bills shared their appreciation for the fans, neighbors and friends back in Buffalo who helped them get to Detroit following a massive snowstorm.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels grabs victory in return to Denver
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is now undefeated against his former team. McDaniels, who was fired from the Broncos in 2010 after going 11-17, and the Raiders shocked the Broncos on Sunday in overtime at Empower Field at Mile High. He also beat Denver on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas. "I...
