Greenville, NC

Snake bite kills beloved and feisty police dog, North Carolina cops say. ‘Never easy’

By Simone Jasper
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

A snake bite killed a beloved police dog known for his high energy and feisty personality, officials said.

Pepper had been on the force in North Carolina for almost three years before his recent death, according to the Greenville Police Department.

“Pepper may have been small in stature but he was a (feisty) guy and arrived at the Greenville Police Department ready to work,” officers wrote Nov. 16 in a Facebook post.

Pepper was a member of the K-9 unit , which consists of dogs that are able to recognize scents and track people. But Pepper’s life was cut short when he “died as a result of complications from a snake bite,” officers wrote.

“His handler discovered what appeared to be a snake bite on Pepper after a training session in a wooded area approximately a month ago and immediately sought care for him from a veterinarian,” police told McClatchy News on Nov. 17 in an email. “It is unknown what species of venomous snake bit him; however, it is suspected that it was a (copperhead). “

Dozens of people took to Facebook to mourn the loss of the K-9 and share condolences with the police department.

“I cannot imagine the pain of losing such a loyal partner ,” one person commented on Facebook. “Your job was well done Officer Pepper.”

“Such a sad loss ,” another person posted. “Prayers for his handler and family!”

For its part, the police department wrote: “Please keep Pepper’s handler, Officer Bobby Parker, in your thoughts and prayers. It is never easy to lose a partner in our line of work — our four-legged ones hold an extra special place in our hearts.”

Greenville is roughly 85 miles east of Raleigh.

Deputy known for his ‘big heart’ dies unexpectedly after almost 2 decades on NC force

African pythons dumped in NC forest before mushroom hunter discovers cage, group says

