Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Pink Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John in Feathery Dress & Hidden Heels at AMAs 2022
Pink performed a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The singer lighted up the Microsoft Theater in a feathery gown. The performance saw the singer clad in a baby pink dress with a sheer angular neckline. The dramatic style was embellished with shining crystals set in rows followed by tufts of pink feathers that lined the hem of the dress and the sleeves. Pink added accessories to the sparkling garment, adorning her fingers and ears with silver bedazzled bracelets and stacked earrings to match. The songwriter wore her iconic white blond pixie...
Dove Cameron Goes Edgy in Marc Jacobs Bustier & Dramatic Skirt With Leather Gloves at AMAs Red Carpet 2022
Dove Cameron attended tonight’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The singer and actress opted for a two-piece number from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection. The getup comprised of a white bustier top paired with a textured jacket layered atop an equally dark-colored skirt. Cameron paired the look with leather fingerless gloves that made way for her stylish black and white manicured nails. The Disney Channel alum styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with two braided plaits in front. The jewelry was understated: hoop earrings with a pearl accent and a classic chain necklace. When it came to footwear, Cameron’s shoe...
Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger would return to head the company for two years in a move that surprised the entertainment industry. Disney said Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position. “The...
