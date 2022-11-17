ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirms job 'eliminations' will continue into 2023

He didn't say how many people would be laid off or exactly when. Amazon's layoffs announced on Wednesday will continue into early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy said in a letter to employees posted yesterday. He said that the company "hired rapidly" over the last few years but "the economy remains in a challenging spot." With annual planning now extending into the new year, "there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments," he added.
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $270, plus the best early Black Friday deals so far

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Though Black Friday...
BGR.com

Roku Indoor Camera SE review: A good camera at a very low price

Roku is seriously expanding. The company is best known for building the Roku smart TV operating system and a number of inexpensive streaming devices that run it. But it seems that Roku wants to expand out of the living room and into the rest of the home — and has launched a series of new smart home devices that work with the Roku Smart Home app, and come at a relatively low price. The most expensive of these new devices is the Roku Indoor Camera SE.
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We've been keeping...
IGN

Black Friday Streaming Devices Deal: $25 Off the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro

Check out this Amazon Black Friday deal on one the most powerful streaming media players on the market. The NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro normally retails for $199.99, but today Amazon has it marked down by $25 to $174.99. Without doubt this is the one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, 4K HDR streaming media player you'll find on the market.
Engadget

The best MacBook deals we found for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You're not alone...
Android Authority

How to cast to your Samsung TV

Project your phone up on the big screen. There are two ways to share your phone screen on a Samsung TV: screen mirroring and casting. The first will project exactly what’s on your phone to the TV, whether it’s a video, a photo, a Settings menu, and so on, but it requires a special feature called Smart View, which isn’t available on every device. The second involves casting music or video from specific apps to your Samsung Smart TV. Here’s how to cast to your Samsung TV, depending on your device.
Android Police

This Black Friday Sony speaker deal lets you rock out using Google Assistant or Alexa

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Amazon is currently offering a discount of 50% for the Sony SRS-RA3000 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth wireless speaker. It usually goes for $398, but this early Black Friday deal returns it to the lowest price this speaker has ever seen. Down to a much more reasonable $198, this deal makes it one of the best smart speakers you can get.
whathifi.com

Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: TVs, headphones, soundbars and more

Cyber Monday – the online sale that comes directly after Black Friday – is once again expected to see consumer spending skyrocket. Cyber Monday 2022 takes place on 28th November, so buckle up as we preview the big day and look ahead to the best tech deals... Last...
TechRadar

The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset has never been cheaper ahead of Black Friday

Amazon's PS5 headset deals are offering up the highly regarded PlayStation Pulse 3D model for the cheapest rate we've seen. It's the historic-lowest ever price for the official companion model to the console, meaning you can experience Tempest 3D AudioTech for a very aggressive price. Right now, you can get...

