Buying a new TV this week? Buy this five-star Sony OLED with a huge discount
One of Sony's best OLED TVs from last year's range has a massive discount. But hurry, stocks won't last long...
Samsung smart TV owners just got a welcome image upgrade
HDR10+ comes to the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This $99 Samsung soundbar and subwoofer is the perfect Black Friday TV upgrade
This 170-watt Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 55-inch and 65-inch Sony Bravia X85K 4K HDR TVs with 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision hit their lowest price ever thanks to massive discounts
Two popular sizes of the most affordable television with a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports in Sony's 2022 lineup have now received their largest discount to date, which brings the price of the budget-friendly Bravia X85K down to just US$798. 120Hz is the magic number for gaming...
Engadget
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirms job 'eliminations' will continue into 2023
He didn't say how many people would be laid off or exactly when. Amazon's layoffs announced on Wednesday will continue into early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy said in a letter to employees posted yesterday. He said that the company "hired rapidly" over the last few years but "the economy remains in a challenging spot." With annual planning now extending into the new year, "there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments," he added.
LG's secret OLED TV could be a brilliant Black Friday bargain buy
LG has snuck out an even more affordable version of the amazing LG C2 OLED TV
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Google Black Friday deals live now: $19 Chromecast, $150 off Pixel 7 Pro and more
The Google Store's Black Friday deals are live, allowing you to make big savings on Pixel phones and wearables, Nest smarthome gear, Chromecast streaming sticks and more.
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $270, plus the best early Black Friday deals so far
Though Black Friday...
Black Friday comes early: incredible LG C2 OLED TV deal with this discount code
Activate a £100 voucher, and you can get the 55-inch LG C2 OLED TV for a record-low £1052 from Amazon.
Roku Indoor Camera SE review: A good camera at a very low price
Roku is seriously expanding. The company is best known for building the Roku smart TV operating system and a number of inexpensive streaming devices that run it. But it seems that Roku wants to expand out of the living room and into the rest of the home — and has launched a series of new smart home devices that work with the Roku Smart Home app, and come at a relatively low price. The most expensive of these new devices is the Roku Indoor Camera SE.
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off ahead of Black Friday
We've been keeping...
IGN
Black Friday Streaming Devices Deal: $25 Off the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro
Check out this Amazon Black Friday deal on one the most powerful streaming media players on the market. The NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro normally retails for $199.99, but today Amazon has it marked down by $25 to $174.99. Without doubt this is the one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, 4K HDR streaming media player you'll find on the market.
Engadget
The best MacBook deals we found for Black Friday
You're not alone...
Android Authority
How to cast to your Samsung TV
Project your phone up on the big screen. There are two ways to share your phone screen on a Samsung TV: screen mirroring and casting. The first will project exactly what’s on your phone to the TV, whether it’s a video, a photo, a Settings menu, and so on, but it requires a special feature called Smart View, which isn’t available on every device. The second involves casting music or video from specific apps to your Samsung Smart TV. Here’s how to cast to your Samsung TV, depending on your device.
This Black Friday Sony speaker deal lets you rock out using Google Assistant or Alexa
Amazon is currently offering a discount of 50% for the Sony SRS-RA3000 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth wireless speaker. It usually goes for $398, but this early Black Friday deal returns it to the lowest price this speaker has ever seen. Down to a much more reasonable $198, this deal makes it one of the best smart speakers you can get.
whathifi.com
Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: TVs, headphones, soundbars and more
Cyber Monday – the online sale that comes directly after Black Friday – is once again expected to see consumer spending skyrocket. Cyber Monday 2022 takes place on 28th November, so buckle up as we preview the big day and look ahead to the best tech deals... Last...
TechRadar
The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset has never been cheaper ahead of Black Friday
Amazon's PS5 headset deals are offering up the highly regarded PlayStation Pulse 3D model for the cheapest rate we've seen. It's the historic-lowest ever price for the official companion model to the console, meaning you can experience Tempest 3D AudioTech for a very aggressive price. Right now, you can get...
Should you buy the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro (2022)?
With the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro (2022), you can control your TV by voice, and it offers some upgrades over the previous gen models.
