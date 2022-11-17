ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

How Biden spent his 80th birthday

President Biden celebrated his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to serve in the Oval Office. Biden marked his birthday with a brunch hosted by First Lady Jill Biden, according to White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the day after the Saturday wedding of his granddaughter Naomi Biden on the White House South Lawn.

