ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Line-up for 12th annual Outlaws and Legends released

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends have officially announced the 2023 artist line-up and set times for each performance. On March 31 and April 1, Outlaws and Legends will return to the Big Country for a day of music and fun. Proceeds from the musical festival go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Want A Tattoo? Ink Masters Tattoo Show Is Coming to Abilene November 18-20

Whether you're considering your first-ever tattoo or you already have ink, you may have some questions. After all it's a big deal - your body being used as a canvas for art and expression. It's got to be done right. Everything you're wanting to know can be answered by the artists themselves at the traveling Ink Masters Tattoo Show, in Abilene this very weekend.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things

It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle plays Hawley for third area title in five years

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle is a team that finished the season 9-2 after a gauntlet of a schedule. Tomorrow could prove to be their toughest challenge yet, as they face the undefeated Hawley Bearcats. We took a trip out to practice yesterday to see how they’re preparing. “They...
PANHANDLE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All

For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday November 18th

Cold weather will hang around with us for today as the effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt into the weekend as well with cooler air but still no rain chances in the immediate forecast. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high only getting up to around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very chilly low at 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022

It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy