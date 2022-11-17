Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Line-up for 12th annual Outlaws and Legends released
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends have officially announced the 2023 artist line-up and set times for each performance. On March 31 and April 1, Outlaws and Legends will return to the Big Country for a day of music and fun. Proceeds from the musical festival go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family […]
Want A Tattoo? Ink Masters Tattoo Show Is Coming to Abilene November 18-20
Whether you're considering your first-ever tattoo or you already have ink, you may have some questions. After all it's a big deal - your body being used as a canvas for art and expression. It's got to be done right. Everything you're wanting to know can be answered by the artists themselves at the traveling Ink Masters Tattoo Show, in Abilene this very weekend.
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things
It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
KFDA
Panhandle plays Hawley for third area title in five years
PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle is a team that finished the season 9-2 after a gauntlet of a schedule. Tomorrow could prove to be their toughest challenge yet, as they face the undefeated Hawley Bearcats. We took a trip out to practice yesterday to see how they’re preparing. “They...
Comedian Kevin Farley Brings the Laughs to Abilene November 18th
Michael Aaron Comedy and Black Plumbing are bringing in a comedian that has been tickling our funny bones for three decades. Get ready to laugh until you cry when Kevin Farley comes to The Zone later this month. Kevin Farley, who is the brother of the late great comedian Chris...
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Continue in the Playoffs
The Brownwood Lions play Canyon at 7 o’clock Friday night in Midland. The game will be on KOXE 101.3, or the KOXE App or KOXE.com. The Bangs Dragons play Riesel at 7:30 pm in Burleson. The game will be on KBWD 1380 AM or on the KOXE App or KOXE.com.
This Bar and Grill Was Once a Hot Spot in Abilene is Now for Sale
I remember sitting inside the Firehouse Bar and Grill broadcasting live on Fridays, Saturdays, or whatever day of the week and/or holiday it was or when they had some hot talent come and perform live there. Now, the Firehouse Bar and Grill is closed and I found out it's for sale. Check out the photos below.
Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Don’t Miss This Exhibition At The Grace Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
As stated in an article by the U.S. Senate, a joint resolution designating November as Native American Indian month was passed and signed into law in 1990. To honor this designation, The Grace Museum has joined forces with Abilene Christian University to create an exhibition celebrating Native American heritage here locally.
Sweetwater Employees help out Nolan County, raise over 41,000 pounds of food
Sweetwater, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ninth annual food drive hosted by the United States Gypsum Company (USG), benefited the Nolan County food bank. This year, the food drive provided over 41,000 pounds of food. Employees at USG invest their own time and money to feed families in Nolan County and Sweetwater in need. Phil Baucom, […]
The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All
For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
Residents’ spark change in Abilene Sears Park neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right across the street from Arthur Sears Park, you can find Bill Enriquez, known as a neighborhood historian for many local residents. He carries around a special book in his hand like it is his most prized possession. “I know all the history, I was here when they built it,” said […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
Crime Reports: Suspicious pill found inside banana purchased at Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 18th
Cold weather will hang around with us for today as the effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt into the weekend as well with cooler air but still no rain chances in the immediate forecast. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high only getting up to around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very chilly low at 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
$50,000 in damage caused by heat lamp fire in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire in the far south side area of Abilene burned up an estimated $50,000 in damage to the backside of a home due to a heat lamp on the back porch. Courtesy of Abilene Fire Department Around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, Abilene Firefighters responded to a structure fire […]
Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022
It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
