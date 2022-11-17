Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
MPSD Superintendent Addresses Questions Related to Literacy and Curriculum
Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Jim Feil has been very vocal about the literacy issues in the district. He has noted many times the statistic that only 25% of Manitowoc students are reading at grade level. While he was on WOMT’s Be My Guest program recently, a caller asked Feil...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Resumes Logging Operations at Lincoln Park
Logging operations have resumed at Manitowoc Lincoln Park. Director of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says that the City of Manitowoc has hired a contractor to remove the ash trees, and any trees removed are the property of the contractor. This is causing some of the trails and roads in the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Boys and Girls Club Names New Executive Director
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County now has a new Executive Director. Jody Kasten is stepping into the role following the stepping down of Bill Bertsche. Kasten has a litany of experience as she was on the board for various non-profits in Brown County and has taught 6th and 8th grade English.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Historical Society Preparing to Host Annual Pinecrest Christmas Celebration
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is gearing up for its annual Pinecrest Christmas Celebration next month. Guests are welcome to visit the Village from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9th, and from 11:00 to 3:00 the following day. Lanterns will guide your path around the historic Pinecrest Village...
seehafernews.com
Construction Underway at Manitowoc FedEx Distribution Facility
Work has begun on the new FedEx Distribution Facility in Manitowoc. According to Mayor Justin Nickels, Setzer Properties has begun site preparation and construction on the 218,000 sq. ft. facility on a 39-acre parcel of land located at the corner of Viebahn and South 42nd Streets. As the project developer,...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is getting ready to fill the Capitol Civic Center with the sounds of Christmas. Click here to learn more about their Festival of Christmas concert. – Hundreds of people gathered in Green Bay this weekend to battle veteran suicide. Click here to learn more. –...
seehafernews.com
Hartman’s Bakery Eyeing Reopening in 1-2 Months
Three and a half months ago, Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc caught fire. It was determined that the blaze originated in the oven, which had been baking bread and pastries since the 1950s. We reached out to Austin Rehrauer, who owns the iconic bakery with his wife Luisa to see...
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital presents: A Visit with St. Nicholas
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan is inviting community members to attend A Visit with St. Nicholas on December 5th. The purpose of the event is to embrace the traditional spirit of Christmas and to celebrate the hospital’s patron saint who was a friend to all children. St. Nicholas...
seehafernews.com
Former Two Rivers Teacher to Return to Court in January
A former teacher at Two Rivers High School will be returning to Court early next year. 35-year-old Rebecca Kilps will be in front of Judge Robert Dewane on January 25th for her plea hearing. Kilps has been charged with three counts of Sexual Assault of a Student by School Staff...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Café Owner Offers Thanksgiving Meals
The owner of Susie Kay’s Café in Manitowoc is offering up free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need for several hours on Thursday. Susie Reif tells Seehafer News why she’s doing this service. “My customers give to me and help me succeed so I’d like to...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Man Arrested in Sheboygan County on Attempted Homicide Charge
A Milwaukee man was recently arrested in Sheboygan County on charges including attempted homicide. Police reports indicate that 41-year-old Jasmaine Linton had gone to a bar on Indiana Avenue on November 6th where he was kicked out for being a part of an argument. He returned at around 1:30 a.m....
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Identify Victim in Summer Street Death
The Appleton Police Department has identified the individual who was found dead in their home earlier this week. Officers were called to the home in the 700 block of West Summer Street, where they found the body of 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson Jr of Fox Crossing. An autopsy was conducted...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Has Bail Hearing For Alleged Theft From Meijer
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of Retail Theft from the Meijer Store for a second time this year. Shelly L. Gregory is charged with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A criminal complaint states that workers caught Gregory...
seehafernews.com
Weill Center to Host Two Person Circus Show in January
Tickets are now available for a two-person circus show coming to Sheboygan in January. The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety is described as a “fast-paced, high energy circus show for all ages…showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy.”
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Called Less at Lambeau Field for Titans Game, More Arrests Made
The Green Bay Police Department may have been called into action fewer times last night as the Packers fell to the Titans than they did when the Cowboys were in town, but they had to arrest more people. The Department reported being called 39 times throughout the game, which is...
seehafernews.com
Friday Night Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard
Manitowoc Lincoln opened its Girls Basketball season in exciting fashion as the Ships defeated visiting Milwaukee King 75 to 70 in overtime at the JFK Fieldhouse Friday night. Kiel 50 Howards Grove 36. Hilbert 46 Gibraltar 42. Sheboygan Area Lutheran 52 St. Mary’s Springs 44. Random Lake 61 Sheboygan...
seehafernews.com
Ships Open Their Girls Basketball Season Tonight At Home
There are seven games of local and area interest tonight in Girls High School Basketball. One of those is at JFK Fieldhouse where Manitowoc Lincoln opens the season against non-conference foe, Milwaukee King. Elsewhere, Howards Grove travels to Kiel, Hilbert heads north to Gibraltar, Freedom is at Kewaunee, Random Lake...
seehafernews.com
Lancer Girls Down Brillion
Manitowoc Lutheran earned its 2nd win of the week and the season by defeating a short-handed Brillion girls basketball team last night 60-to-58. The Lancers were led in scoring by Marissa Mehlhorn with 15 points, Ginevra Ermis chipped in 13. Alaina Schwahn of the Lions took game scoring honors with...
Comments / 0