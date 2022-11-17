Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
The World Cup Looms As Big Eyes Booms: Are Other Meme Coins Like Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Doomed?
The FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to get started this Sunday at 4 pm UK time, where the home nation will get their campaign underway against Ecuador. This tournament has the potential to be one of the wackiest competitions yet, with it taking place during the middle of most European leagues’ seasons and without Euro 2020 Champions and four-time World Cup winners, Italy.
bitcoinist.com
Binance CEO Suggests 6 Principles For Centralized Exchanges To Prevent FTX Fiasco
Irrespective of the analytical lens you choose, you might feel that the recent FTX debacle’s impact is heavier than other unfortunate past incidents, especially because it happened when the market was going through a bearish time. Even though it has a smaller financial impact than those of the Mt.Gox...
bitcoinist.com
Singapore’s Temasek Says Its $275 Million FTX Investment Is Now Worth Zero
Temasek, a Singapore-based global investment company possessing a portfolio that is worth $403 billion, is no longer interested in waiting for the outcome of FTX crypto exchange’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. According to a statement released by the multinational conglomerate, it will “write down” its $275 million investment that...
bitcoinist.com
Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!
Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Manages to Gain up to 120% In Its ICO, While BNB and Fantom’s Prices Swing Up and Down
The crypto markets have been swinging up and down like a roller coaster, with some coins hitting new highs and others falling to new lows. But one coin has remained remarkably steady—Oryen (ORY). ORY has risen steadily since its initial coin offering (ICO), hitting a peak of 110% growth...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Shopping Spree: Sam Bankman-Fried Bought Employees Homes In The Bahamas
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange platform being held responsible for the recent crash of the crypto market, once again found itself in the dark side of the news following a (not surprising!) discovery that involved its employees and advisors. In his attempt to help shed light on how the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned...
bitcoinist.com
With Solana And Cardano In Critical Condition, Is The Big Eyes Coin Bandwagon Worth Boarding?
In May 2022, the initial crypto crash saw the likes of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) spiral downhill. The exact cause of these crypto crashes remains a mystery. However, many people speculate cryptocurrencies are impacted by events such as the failure of exchanges or currencies They can also fall if interest rates rise, inflation rises, and other macroeconomic variables impair people’s confidence in investing in hazardous alternative assets.
bitcoinist.com
FCA Urges To Have More Support For Banning Crypto Companies In UK
The crypto exchange FTX collapse that occurred last week not only shattered the investors’ sentiment on cryptocurrencies but also alerted legal actors such as FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) against crypto companies. First, the market saw Terra collapse, and then the FTX saga disrupting the market in the same year shocked regulators worldwide.
bitcoinist.com
Optimism Price Prediction: Resistance at $1.4 and Potential Future Price | 5 Tokens That Can Follow the Same Trend
Despite the unfortunate circumstances in the cryptocurrency market resulting from the FTX exchange collapse, the positive sentiment around Optimism, a layer-2 scaling solution, is growing. The coin currently trades slightly beneath $1.00 and faces strong resistance at $1.40. However, if it breaks the resistance, it can surge up to $2...
bitcoinist.com
Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses
In the last decade, cryptocurrency has become one of the hot topics in digital mania. Popularly known as the money of the internet, its decentralized nature makes it more attractive to investors. Although the crypto industry has been through ups and downs in its short history, the technology is still gaining traction globally.
bitcoinist.com
Can Rocketize Token Outperform Dogecoin and Fantom in 2023?
Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Fantom (FTM), a new cryptocurrency, Rocketize Token (JATO), aims to shake up the cryptocurrency market by promoting decentralization, especially through Web3. Rocketize Token (JATO) intends to follow these two established cryptocurrencies to attract more beneficial use cases. But can it outperform them both?. Let’s explore...
bitcoinist.com
Zcash (ZCH) And Monero (XMR) prices stall, Can Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Make More Gains ?
While veteran cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling in the red, some altcoins are showing a sign of hope. An example of such coin is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a token that offers a 100% ROI to investors. Others are Zcash (ZCH) and Monero (XMR). The downtrend experienced by Zcash...
bitcoinist.com
Midas.Investments Moves to Ethereum to Unlock New Capacities, Updates Roadmap and Tokenomics
Midas.Investments, a leading crypto custodial investment platform, is dropping the Fantom blockchain for Ethereum. The migration, set for early November, has recently been finished and went according to the plans. It marks the start of preparations for the next coming bull market cycle and the new phase of the platform’s development.
bitcoinist.com
Uniswap (UNI) And Polkadot (DOT) Show Constant Volatility As The Hideaways (HDWY) Attracts Investors
There is now a lousy market movement in the coin industry. Most cryptocurrencies have seen their prices fall overnight, and several are struggling to keep up their enthusiasm. Instances of such coins that are impacted by the adverse movements and are currently working to recover are Uniswap (UNI) and Polkadot (DOT). This bear market encourages Uniswap (UNI) and Polkadot (DOT) traders to buy into The Hideaways presale.
bitcoinist.com
BlockFi, Genesis, Gemini, and Salt are all going down | Learn how Dash 2 Trade can make crypto a better place
The fallout from the disastrous FTX Exchange collapse continues to spread deeper into the crypto world. Countless projects with ties to FTX have shown signs of failure since the FTX service went bankrupt. The latest players in the industry with cracks starting to show are BlockFi, Genesis, Gemini, and Salt.
bitcoinist.com
TALKING HEADS: What Do The Industry Leaders Think About The FTX Collapse?
Believe it or not, the FTX collapse was only two weeks ago. We at Bitcoinist have covered the event from every angle imaginable, but there was something missing. What do the protagonists of the crypto story think about the catastrophe? How do they see the industry in light of what happened? Do they find a silver lining or do they incline to doom and gloom? These are seriously interesting times in the crypto world, and the captains of the industry have a lot to say and few places to say it.
bitcoinist.com
What are the trending cryptocurrencies right now and why are they trending despite the current market conditions?
Will the crypto market pick up and dash out of its current low state anytime soon? That’s something that no one is sure about. The market is currently in a recovery period and there will be a lot more time required before it reaches the glorious highs of last year.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin –An Ethereum-based Token Predicted To Be The Next Crypto To Explode Like Tron And Aave
Big Eyes is a classic metaverse project with the vision to participate in the current evolution in the web 3.0 space. Several projects are already involved in the revolution currently going on in the virtual space. Big Eyes Coin strive to tap into this pool of unlimited opportunities for developers and users.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Downfall Probably Sparked By The Collapse Of Terra, Report Reveals
In his first court filing, new FTX CEO and bankruptcy trustee John Ray III revealed yesterday an even greater extent of the fraud and chaos behind the collapse. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said in the filing.
bitcoinist.com
Someone Paid 93 ETH In Fees For A Single Transfer On Ethereum, But Why?
Data shows someone has today paid 93 ETH in fees for a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain; here’s the likely reason behind this seemingly abnormal transfer. This Single Ethereum Transaction Took A Fees Of 93 ETH To Be Possible. At a first glance, 93 ETH in fees, and that...
