Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul to sign emergency declaration to help areas hit by storm
HAMBURG, N.Y. – New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a briefing today to update western New Yorkers on the lake effect storm. She noted that there have been 88 crashes on roads so far and that 280 people had to be rescued. Governor Hochul also announced that she will sign a federal emergency declaration to help the area dig out from the storm.
WHEC TV-10
Correction: Election 2022-Arizona story
FILE - Maricopa County, Ariz., ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, in Phoenix on May 6, 2021. At least one recount will be on tap in Arizona after the counting from the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections ends. Once Arizona's counties certify their results in the coming days as scheduled, a recount will be triggered in at least one statewide race. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]
WHEC TV-10
NY schools told to stop using Native American mascots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Schools in New York state must stop using Native American references in mascots, team names and logos by the end of the current school year or face penalties including a loss of state aid, the state Department of Education said. “Arguments that community members support...
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul announces winners of food and agriculture business competition
ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that ProAgni of Lavington, Australia, has been named the $1 million grand prize winner of the Grow-NY business competition, a food and agriculture startup challenge focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage, and agriculture innovation in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.
WHEC TV-10
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
WHEC TV-10
4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the...
WHEC TV-10
New wind farms are coming to Steuben County and other upstate NY areas
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — Four new wind farms are coming to New York. The New York State Public Service Commission approved the plans to build these new farms in upstate New York. Two of those plans are slated for construction in Steuben County, the other two in Broome and...
WHEC TV-10
Nevada Democrats want western state to be first primary stop
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Democratic congressional members on Friday urged the Democratic National Committee to make the Western swing state the first stop of primary season and point to a strong midterm showing as evidence for why it should be in the top slot. It’s the latest...
WHEC TV-10
Calls for full funding of SUNY schools in light of massive deficits
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Higher education professionals are sounding the alarm on funding for state universities. Higher ed union United University Professions rallied Thursday in Rochester to draw attention to the deficits threatening SUNY schools. In the Finger Lakes region, SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo both face deficits of approximately $10 million. UUP is demanding full funding for SUNY campuses.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford And Canandaigua Football Fall In NYSPHAA Regionals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Pittsford Football fell to Christian Brothers Academy in the Class AA State Quarterfinal, 27-6 at neutral site Guilderland High on Friday night. Meanwhile, Canandaigua fell to Niskayuna, 14-7 in the Class A State quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High. The Braves finish their season at (9-3).
Comments / 0