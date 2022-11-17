Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul announces winners of food and agriculture business competition
ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that ProAgni of Lavington, Australia, has been named the $1 million grand prize winner of the Grow-NY business competition, a food and agriculture startup challenge focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage, and agriculture innovation in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.
WHEC TV-10
ROC the Future releases report on graduation rates and starts The Whole Child initiative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ROC the Future is starting a new initiative called The Whole Child to improve the lives of children in Rochester. The organization released the State Of Our Children report card on Thursday. It shows that the Rochester City School District’s high school graduation rates are now reaching 73%. There’s also an overall growth in proficiency for third-grade students.
WHEC TV-10
Fleet Feet ROC hosts clinic to help runners and walkers feel safe
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday Fleet Feet ROC teamed up with Martial Arts America to teach runners and walkers personal protection and self-defense techniques when they are out getting their steps in. See events Fleet Feet ROC holds for those interested in running or walking with others here.
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul to sign emergency declaration to help areas hit by storm
HAMBURG, N.Y. – New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a briefing today to update western New Yorkers on the lake effect storm. She noted that there have been 88 crashes on roads so far and that 280 people had to be rescued. Governor Hochul also announced that she will sign a federal emergency declaration to help the area dig out from the storm.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 20, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, learn more about the local and national rise in anti-Semitism against Jews. Karen Elam, executive director of the Levine Center to End Hate, and Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, talk about examples of the discrimination Jews are facing, right here in our community.
WHEC TV-10
Marketplace Mall is slated to get five new tenants next year: A favorite empanada stop is one of them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop is known in Rochester for its empanadas. The business has been inside the public market for over two decades, but the owner says he’s been making empanadas with his wife for close to 50 years, so expanding is a dream for them.
WHEC TV-10
Lithium battery fire at RIT; no serious injuries
UPDATE: At 3:17 p.m. on Sunday Henrietta Fire District units were dispatched to the Nathaniel Rochester Hall on the RIT campus for a reported lithium ion battery fire on the 8th floor. Crews arrived to find a fire in a work area, on the 8th floor. It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. There were no serious injuries. Due to the volatile nature of lithium ion batteries, a hazardous materials incident was also declared. This is now a common practice due to the chemical reactions involved with these fires. The battery in question today was for an “E Bike” type scooter. These types of batteries have caused several fatal fires in the NYC area. Assistance was provided at the scene by the City of Rochester FD, Gates FD, CHS EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
WHEC TV-10
Local businesses Sweat Pea and Craft Cannery win prizes at Grow NY competition
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Local businesses are winners in the Grow NY competition. Sweet Pea plant-based kitchen in Rochester won a $250,000 prize. Sweet Pea plans to use the money to pivot to a shipping model to reach more customers. Canning company Craft Cannery in Bergen won $500,000. The...
WHEC TV-10
NY schools told to stop using Native American mascots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Schools in New York state must stop using Native American references in mascots, team names and logos by the end of the current school year or face penalties including a loss of state aid, the state Department of Education said. “Arguments that community members support...
WHEC TV-10
New wind farms are coming to Steuben County and other upstate NY areas
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — Four new wind farms are coming to New York. The New York State Public Service Commission approved the plans to build these new farms in upstate New York. Two of those plans are slated for construction in Steuben County, the other two in Broome and...
WHEC TV-10
Would a ‘dangerousness standard’ help reduce gun violence?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Would keeping suspected shooters locked up while they await trial keep our streets safer – or infringe on their constitutional rights?. It’s a debate that seems to have divided many in the Rochester community. Some city leaders say a dangerousness standard has to be...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester LGBTQ+ groups mourning the loss of five victims killed in Colorado club mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Out Alliance says gay clubs and bars are meant to be a safe space for their community. Andrew Moran, the board president of the organization, says this shooting brought him back mentally to 2016, when a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse Night Club in Florida.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Frizzy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
WHEC TV-10
Fire damages Wayne County nursing home on Thursday morning
LYONS, N.Y. — A fire caused a scare and some damage at the Wayne County nursing home. It happened on Thursday around 7 a.m. at the facility in Lyons. Staff noticed smoke pouring out of an office and quickly put the fire out. The fire sprinkler system came on,...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
WHEC TV-10
Wyoming County under travel advisory after winter wallop
WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. – People are asked to stay off the roads due to poor visibility. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Blowing and drifting snow are causing poor visibility. The weather also forced Wyoming County courts to close, with the...
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford And Canandaigua Football Fall In NYSPHAA Regionals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Pittsford Football fell to Christian Brothers Academy in the Class AA State Quarterfinal, 27-6 at neutral site Guilderland High on Friday night. Meanwhile, Canandaigua fell to Niskayuna, 14-7 in the Class A State quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High. The Braves finish their season at (9-3).
WHEC TV-10
Former Penfield student-athletes react to firing of David Hennessey
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Coaches can be important figures in the lives of so many athletes. For hundreds, if not thousands, who ran cross country or track & field at Penfield High School, David Hennessey was that figure. “He’s just been a mentor for so many of us, that...
WHEC TV-10
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for suspects after burglary on North Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A burglary took place overnight on North Goodman Street. Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Rochester police officers responded to the 800 block of North Goodman for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, several suspects drove off in a car. One of the suspects drove in such a...
