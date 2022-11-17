ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.

ORLEANS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO