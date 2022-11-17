ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

cbp.gov

CBP K9 “Yoko” Regularly Seizes Marijuana in Memphis

MEMPHIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 Yoko and his partner, CBP Officer Boyce, work at the Port of Memphis, averaging two drug seizures per shift. Yoko, a four-year-old German shepherd, was bred in Germany, purchased from a U.S. vendor and immigrated to the U.S. to attend K9 training in Front Royal, Virginia.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis play sheds light on youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend play in Memphis is designed to shed light on youth violence in the Bluff City. “Influenced: The Hip Hop Musical” will be presented Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday. Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at One Accord International. The play was written and directed...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man in critical condition after fight in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is investigating an assault on a detainee during an altercation. The incident happened shortly after midnight―Staff performed life-saving procedures until the Memphis Fire Department arrived and transported him in critical condition to the hospital. The other cellmate was relocated...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
MEMPHIS, TN
ahstigerlife.com

Humans of Arlington – Edwin and Gwen Simpson

“Our favorite holiday is most definitely Christmas, we love the giving and receiving of presents.”. Your donation will support the student journalists of Arlington High School in Tennessee. Your contribution will allows us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
ARLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Warming centers open as temperatures drop in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is weeks away from the official start of winter, but temperatures continue to drop. There are several places across the Mid-South opening their doors to those without a home as we navigate through these frigid temperatures. ‘Room in the Inn’ located inside Memphis First...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

More lawsuits filed against Kroger following Collierville shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more lawsuits have been filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SNOWFOX/JFE Franchising for gross negligence that enabled the mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in September of last year. The first was filed by Mariko Jenkins in September. Two more suits...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Desoto County man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old George Shaw, of Southaven. He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboy hat on Wednesday, November 16, […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Young Dolph’s life partner reflects on his death 1 year later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s partner shares her message “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” after being faced with losing loved ones so young. Over the past year, there have been many tributes to Young Dolph, with people wanting to show their love the best way they know how.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
MEMPHIS, TN

