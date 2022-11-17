Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
National healthcare crisis as respiratory illnesses cause surge in hospitalizations of young children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pediatricians and hospitals across the U.S. are seeing record numbers of children with respiratory viruses like RSV, influenza and COVID, leading to longer emergency room wait times and reduced capacity. Pediatric Medical Expert Dr. Joanna Parga-Belinkie joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk...
National initiative encourages smokers to stop for 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is all about keeping you healthy. November is Lung Cancer Awareness month and Thursday, the American Cancer Society is encouraging those who smoke to quit for 24 hours during its Great American Smokeout, which is a national initiative to get people to start their journey toward a smoke-free life.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
cbp.gov
CBP K9 “Yoko” Regularly Seizes Marijuana in Memphis
MEMPHIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 Yoko and his partner, CBP Officer Boyce, work at the Port of Memphis, averaging two drug seizures per shift. Yoko, a four-year-old German shepherd, was bred in Germany, purchased from a U.S. vendor and immigrated to the U.S. to attend K9 training in Front Royal, Virginia.
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis play sheds light on youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend play in Memphis is designed to shed light on youth violence in the Bluff City. “Influenced: The Hip Hop Musical” will be presented Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday. Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at One Accord International. The play was written and directed...
actionnews5.com
More than 1,500 MSCS students experienced homelessness in first quarter of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders are sounding the alarm after the number of homeless students nearly doubled by the end of the first quarter of the 2022 school year compared to the year before. MSCS says 1,504 students were identified as being homeless by the end...
actionnews5.com
Man in critical condition after fight in jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is investigating an assault on a detainee during an altercation. The incident happened shortly after midnight―Staff performed life-saving procedures until the Memphis Fire Department arrived and transported him in critical condition to the hospital. The other cellmate was relocated...
Inmate seriously injured in altercation with cellmate at Shelby County jail, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate at the Shelby County jail was seriously injured during an altercation with his cellmate, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Corrections staff found the inmate shortly after midnight on Nov. 18. Staff performed lifesaving procedures until Memphis Fire Department paramedics arrived.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a Hit and Run crash on Thursday. The crash happened in the area of New Allen Road and Ridgemont Ave at around 12:40 a.m. A pedestrian is seriously injured in the crash.
localmemphis.com
MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
ahstigerlife.com
Humans of Arlington – Edwin and Gwen Simpson
“Our favorite holiday is most definitely Christmas, we love the giving and receiving of presents.”. Your donation will support the student journalists of Arlington High School in Tennessee. Your contribution will allows us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
Death investigation underway at Raleigh apartments; man detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed at a Raleigh apartment complex. “It’s scary, and it’s basically near my door,” one resident said. At approximately 9:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Summit Arbors Circle, at The Summit Apartments complex, right outside Bartlett.
actionnews5.com
Warming centers open as temperatures drop in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is weeks away from the official start of winter, but temperatures continue to drop. There are several places across the Mid-South opening their doors to those without a home as we navigate through these frigid temperatures. ‘Room in the Inn’ located inside Memphis First...
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
actionnews5.com
More lawsuits filed against Kroger following Collierville shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more lawsuits have been filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SNOWFOX/JFE Franchising for gross negligence that enabled the mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in September of last year. The first was filed by Mariko Jenkins in September. Two more suits...
Silver Alert issued for Desoto County man
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old George Shaw, of Southaven. He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboy hat on Wednesday, November 16, […]
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph’s life partner reflects on his death 1 year later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s partner shares her message “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” after being faced with losing loved ones so young. Over the past year, there have been many tributes to Young Dolph, with people wanting to show their love the best way they know how.
Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
