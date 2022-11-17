HEDGE Gallery at 78th Street Studios at 1300 W. 78th St. in Cleveland will host a solo exhibition by artist Jessica Pinsky from through Dec. 30. Titled “I Can’t Remember Anything,” the textile show features works that represents Pinsky’s mindset during her first year of motherhood in the pandemic, according to a news release. Woven on a TC2 jacquard loom, the original images were chosen by going through photos on her cellphone from the first years of her twins’ life. She used blurry imagery and superimposed them with scans of her twins’ crayon drawings. During the weaving process, she exaggerated the marks by pulling and altering yarns, creating dimension on the surface of each textile.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO