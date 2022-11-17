Read full article on original website
Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday
President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States. The unique milestone of Biden’s birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he’s too old to serve another term.
Hakeem Jeffries says he hasn’t spoken ‘recently’ with Kevin McCarthy
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to succeed Nancy Pelosi as the next Democratic leader in the House, said Sunday that he hasn’t “recently” had a conversation with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to lead the Republican-controlled chamber next year. “I haven’t...
Bill from Sen. Brown plans to stop fentanyl in its tracks
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the bipartisan Prevent Exposure to Narcotics and Toxins or PREVENT Act of 2022, that will provide drug containment devices to frontline border patrol agents and provide training on their proper use. This legislation also builds off Brown’s INTERDICT Act, which was signed into law in 2018, […]
Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times followed the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft […]
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter account
Former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform. The account, which Twitter banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was restored after Twitter CEO and new owner Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday night asking the platform’s users if Trump should be reinstated.
