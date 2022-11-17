Read full article on original website
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase
The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
Dodgers rumors: Gold Glove winner could replace Cody Bellinger
Los Angeles Dodgers rumors about a possible Cody Bellinger replacement have already emerged with the team targeting a three-time Gold Glove winner. Leading up to the non-tender deadline, the majority of Los Angeles Dodgers rumors were focused on the future of center fielder Cody Bellinger. As FanSided’s Robert Murray reported, the team plans to non-tender him.
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Cardinals: Latest updates on rumored catching targets for St. Louis
The latest rumors on the catching market are interesting for the Cardinals. With the retirement of Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have made finding their new starting catcher their number one priority this off-season. The last time the Cardinals had to fill this big of shoes was after Albert Pujols left in free agency in 2011. Although Molina was nowhere near his prime like Pujols was, the legacy he leaves behind will be a heavy burden to carry.
Yardbarker
Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?
The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
Cubs Part Ways With Brailyn Marquez, Their Former Top Prospect
Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him...
Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Pair of White Sox FAs may be targeted
The Major League Baseball deadline for teams to tender contracts to players on their 40-man roster without guaranteed deals for the 2023 season passed on Friday and the Chicago Cubs saw a new wave of players hit the free agent market. Naturally, for the Cubs, all eyes are on Cody Bellinger as the Los Angeles Dodgers elected not to tender a contract to the 2019 National League MVP, thus, making Bellinger a free agent. Bellinger has been at the top of the Cubs' wish list this offseason in terms of filling their centerfield needs.
Atlanta Braves rumor roundup: Dansby Swanson news and more
While the free-agent market remains quiet for the Atlanta Braves, the rumor mill remains in full motion. Here’s everything you missed from the weekend. The biggest looming decision for Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos this offseason will be whether or not the Braves bring back Dansby Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick has blossomed into one of the best shortstops in the National League. Coming off a breakout season, Swanson now hits the free-agent market.
MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes
While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
Jacob deGrom’s asking price may be out of even Steve Cohen’s comfort zone
The New York Mets would love to bring back ace starter Jacob deGrom, but doing so would cost them a pretty penny. Can they afford him?. In theory, Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball so, yes, New York can afford to bring back Jacob deGrom, regardless of the asking price. But, the issue in this case is more about how high Cohen is willing to go, rather than if he has the money stowed away somewhere.
Chicago Cubs rumor roundup: Carlos Correa news and more
The Chicago Cubs are expected to make some big changes to the roster as they fight to find their potential again, and many rumors have surfaced. The Chicago Cubs unfortunately have lost their rhythm since their World Series win in 2016 as many changes to the roster have been made since then, and they’re expected to continue to undergo roster construction to reach their fullest potential.
2 meaningful reasons Fenway Park should’ve hosted 2024 MLB All-Star Game
Fenway Park should be hosting the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Boston Red Sox fans were disappointed (what else is new this year?) this week when Major League Baseball announced that the 2024 All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. It’s been more than...
Cubs News: Roster moves to come, Cub killers on the move, and more
The Chicago Cubs cleared space on their 40-man roster on Friday as the team elected to not tender a contract to centerfielder Rafael Ortega and pitching prospects Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaino for the 2023 season. Ortega was one of the primary centerfielders for the Cubs during the 2022 season but the team has openly stated that an external candidate will likely get the lion's share of the playing time in centerfield for the 2023 season. Neither Marquez nor Vizcaino pitched at any level of the Cubs' organization last season as Marquez was dealing with a shoulder injury and Vizcaino never reported to the team in Spring Training.
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
Atlanta Falcons take advantage of Chicago Bears irresponsible play-calling
The Atlanta Falcons won, that’s all that matters in the end, but they were also helped out by the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator’s inconceivable play-calling late in the game. Luke Getsy, the offensive coordinator for the Bears, had his offense rolling going into this week and while they...
White Sox Non-Tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick, Mark Payton
White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox non-tendered infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton on Friday, the club announced. Friday was the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract for 2023. Engel, Mendick and...
Cubs News: Alfonso Soriano contract milestone, deGrom, and more
After an eventful Friday that saw the Chicago Cubs make several roster moves impacting their 40-man roster, Saturday proved to be a slower day for the team and Major League Baseball. There were some rumors that surfaced regarding the Cubs' plans this offseason that revolve around the team wanting to extend Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ to long-term deals, interest in free agent centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier, and interest in pair of free agent New York Mets' starting pitchers. We also took a look at five recently non-tendered players that could be a fit for the Cubs' offseason plans this winter.
