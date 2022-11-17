ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Michigan leads Ohio State in Blood Battle by one donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a close one! The Buckeyes are closing the gap in the Blood Battle against "That Team Up North." The latest numbers released show Michigan leading by one donation. Ohio State has 1,151 donations and Michigan has 1,152. There is still time to roll up...
MICHIGAN STATE
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA

