Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will
Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
NXT Level Up Results (11/18): Channing Lorenzo Faces Oro Mensah
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 18. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 15. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (11/18) - Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer. - Dante...
Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11
- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
WWE Main Event Results (11/17): Asuka And Cedric Alexander In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 17. Matches were taped on November 14 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show aired on Hulu Plus. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (11/17) - Asuka def. Kiana James. - JD...
Watch: AEW Full Gear Post Event Media Scrum | 11/19/22
Watch the AEW Full Gear media scrum. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
The Acclaimed SHOOT HARD, AEW Full Gear, WarGames | Grapsody 11/19/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for November 19!
5 Championship Matches! | IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive Show Review 11/18/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive for November 18, 2022. - Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann. - Tag Title #1 Contendership Match: MCMG vs. Ace of Beys. - X-DIVISION TITLE: Trey...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA (11/19): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 19 from PPL Center in Allentown, PA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA (11/19) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley by DQ...
STARDOM GOLD RUSH Results (11/19/22): Syuri vs. Utami, Saya Kamitani vs. KAIRI, And More
One night before STARDOM joins NJPW for the first-ever Historic X-Over show, they put together one of their biggest shows of the year in GOLD RUSH. Not only were the championship matches as must-see as any we've seen in STARDOM this year but a miniature tournament that concludes in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match as well as two Goddess of Stardom Tag League matches made this a stacked card from top to bottom.
NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19): NXT Tag Title Bout Headlines
NXT held a live event on November 19 from the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19) - Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) def. Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey. - Kiana...
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady On 11/18/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one reportedly drew 2.146 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.107 million viewers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 9 Results (11/12): Princess Aussie Faces Tormenta
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode nine of its show on November 12. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 9 Results (11/12) - Americana def. The Disciplinarian...
Derrick Lewis Pulled From UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Just Moments Before Main Card
UFC Vegas 65 has lost its main event just minutes before the event's main card was scheduled to go on the air. During the ESPN+ broadcast of UFC Vegas 65's prelims, it was announced that Derrick Lewis has came down with a non-Covid, non-weight cutting illness, which has caused tonight's main event bout between he and fellow top-15 heavyweight contender, Serghei Spivac to be called off.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI For IWGP Women's Title
For the first time ever, the two Bushiroad-owned promotions came together for a show as Sunday night was the night for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. The show featured Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI battling in the main event to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion as two-thirds of STARDOM's legendary Threedom group faced each other for the first time since 2017. On the NJPW side, Will Ospreay defended his IWGP United States Championship against Shota Umino and The Great Muta had his final match in a New Japan ring as he teamed with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.
John Bradshaw Layfield Addresses Wearing Baggy Pants On WWE Raw: I Have More Ass Than A Donkey Farm!
John Bradshaw Layfield addresses wearing those pants upon his Monday Night Raw return. John Bradshaw Layfield, JBL, recently returned to Monday Night Raw alongside Baron Corbin in an effort to help Baron Corbin and guide his career back to the top of WWE. However, upon returning to WWE on Monday, October 17, 2022, all anyone could talk about when it came to JBL was his baggy pants that seemed to fit so awkwardly with the suit he was wearing. Now, Bradshaw is addressing why he is choosing to wear pants like that as Kevin Patrick tried to tease him about it on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell.
MJF Guest Stars On Pardon My Take, Darby Allin & Daniel Garcia Mosh At God's Hate Show | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 18, 2022. - MJF was a guest star on today's episode of Pardon My Take:. - AEW stars Daniel Garcia and Darby Allin were seen moshing at a God's Hate concert last night:. - The Bloodline’s under fire as Survivor Series:...
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry: My Goal Is To Win Every Title In AEW, The TNT Title Would Be Cool To Win
Jack Perry is focused on singles gold now. Jack Perry, since arriving in AEW has been focused on his tag team with Luchasaurus. However, that tag team came to a crashing halt at AEW All Out when Luchasaurus betrayed "Jungle Boy" Jack in order to align himself with Christian, taking his place as Christian's "Right Hand of Destruction"
Kalisto Served As Guest Coach And Producer For NXT Shows
NXT was doing good lucha things this week. Fightful Select has learned that former WWE talent Kalisto was at NXT live events this week, serving as a guest coach and producer. He was at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week coaching, and the Friday night live event. We're told he handled the women's matches as a producer. We haven't learned if he'll be back any time soon.
