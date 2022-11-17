Read full article on original website
Related
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
Cult of Mac
Turn your iPad into your work computer using these 6 accessories
Whether you work in an office or on the road, you may not need a laptop to get the job done. Instead, you may be able to streamline and start relying on an iPad for work. With so much variety in screen size, processing speed and accessories, there’s a lot you could do to turn your iPad into a reliable work tablet. To get you started, we’ve got five deals that could make it easier to turn your iPad into its own home or mobile workstation.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price
Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 18: HomePod mini for $80, 57% off Beats Studio 3 headphones, 10.2-inch iPad for $270, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's best deals include 35% off Sony XM4 headphones, $70 off 11-inch iPad Pro, a Gigabit Arris Surfboard cable modem with DOCSIS 3.1 for $150, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to...
Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday? Find the right tablet for you
We're running through every model so you can work out which iPad you should buy on Black Friday.
The best wireless keyboard deals in November 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
Phone Arena
The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now
Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer. We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available...
Run, Don’t Walk: The Best Tablet Deals Are as Low as $39.99 Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. This year, we’ve covered a range of tablets for all budgets, but it’s no secret that this tech accessory can definitely be on the pricier side. That’s why we had to share this jaw-dropping price slash on Amazon’s Fire HD line, with many discounts of up to 50% off. As well as different sizes and features, tablets for kids are also at a record-low price. While we’ve written about this tablet in the past with some money-saving opportunities, the price of the Fire...
TechRadar
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
techeblog.com
Glass MacBook with Raised Touch Sensitive Keys May Have Leaked in New Apple Patent
An all-new glass MacBook with raised touch sensitive keys may have leaked in a recently uncovered Apple patent. This laptop would have a glass body with a soft, bendable surface to lessen the impact of typing on a solid material, or the iPad to be more specific. The problem with...
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro may get faster USB-C ports than mainstream models
In a nutshell: Apple has already confirmed that the iPhone will abandon its proprietary Lightning connector in favor of USB-C. The first USB-C iPhones are expected next year but according to the latest guidance from one Apple analyst, they won't all be created equally. In a recent post on Twitter,...
laptopmag.com
Amazon Black Friday deals preview: Save $70 on the new iPad Pro M2
Amazon now offers the 2022 iPad Pro for $729 (opens in new tab) . It normally retails for $799, so that's $70 off — its biggest discount ever. This marks a new price low for this Apple tablet and one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals available.
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $270, plus the best early Black Friday deals so far
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Though Black Friday...
Cult of Mac
Emergency SOS! Apple’s building a metaverse! [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: Maybe, just maybe, Apple can make a metaverse competitor that won’t leave us ready to heave. Stranger things have happened, but we’re not so sure the long-rumored Apple mixed-reality headset will be right for us. Also on The CultCast:. Apple’s...
Cult of Mac
Enter to win a Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV and say, ‘So long, Siri’ [Cult of Mac giveaway]
Three lucky winners in this week’s giveaway will be able to cast aside the Siri Remote forever. We’re giving away three Function101 Button Remotes for Apple TV. But even if you don’t win, you can still free yourself from one of Apple’s most divisive devices. Retailing at just $29.95, the Button Remote is a deal for everyone who doesn’t like the Apple TV’s Siri Remote.
domino
Anthropologie’s $1,600 Mirror Reached Cult Status This Year—We Found a $130 Alternative
When we think of the one design item that dominated the year, it’s not a Barbiecore accessory or a coastal grandmother–esque slipcovered sofa. It’s Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose mirror, which, according to Kaiyo’s 2022 Trend Report, reached cult status among influencers—and the rest of us, too. The hashtag #PrimroseMirror got more than 14.2 million views and searches on TikTok, and searches for it on Kaiyo rose 664 percent from 2021.
Cult of Mac
A road-trip companion, a new kind of shopping and a tribute to Apple Stores [Awesome Apps]
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, there’s a good chance you’ll have some down time on the way. Whether you’re planning a trip to see family, doing some shopping, or just want to flex your Apple knowledge, this week we have some Awesome Apps to infuse some tech into your holiday week.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops with AMD Mendocino Zen 2 APUs and RDNA 2 iGPUs available now for under US$400
AMD Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen. AMD’s Mendocino Ryzen 7020 lineup of processors that combines the Zen 2 core architecture with RDNA 2 graphics is now featured on the latest Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops available for less than US$400. The new A315-24P-R75B models sport a 15.6-inch 1080p @60 Hz IPS screen and the chassis is fairly thin with a 0.74-inch profile weighing 3.97 lbs. Otherwise the specs are modest in order to justify the price tag. Even the included Windows 11 Home edition is limited to the barebones S Mode.
Comments / 0