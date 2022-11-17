D'Andre Swift: 'I'm Not Injury Prone'

D'Andre Swift acknowledges he likely will not be fully healthy again until the offseason.

Running back D'Andre Swift acknowledged this week that he is doing everything possible in order to play every game and help his team .

Speaking with the Free Press in the locker room earlier this week, Swift expressed that he is wearing extra padding that is intended to protect his injured shoulder.

When asked, the third-year running back does not believe he is more prone to suffering injuries. He, however, has battled several ailments early in his career.

"I'm not injury prone" said Swift. "It's football. It's a violent game."

The coaching staff has made a concerted effort to limit his snap counts the past couple of weeks. The plan has been put in place in order to best maximize what Swift can accomplish, while trying to avoid further setbacks or injuries from limiting his availability.

"Any days off help, but I know I need time. But, I don't have the time right now to sit down and allow myself to heal, and that's fine" Swift expressed.

Despite the limited role, the speedy running back is focusing on accepting how this season has played out and doing anything possible to help the team and the offense.

"It's better than being on the sideline, not dressed up. And, whatever role they had for me, I'm going to embrace it, do it to the best of my ability, focus on the little details and stuff like that," said Swift. ... "Still trying to be myself with what's going on."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER