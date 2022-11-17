Read full article on original website
Bills' game was moved to Detroit, now they have a new challenge: Getting to Detroit
It was no surprise when the NFL moved the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. Western New York is getting a massive snowfall. There has been a lake-effect snow warning from the National Weather Service for most of the week. The only surprise is it took...
Lions' rookie Aidan Hutchinson reached unique NFL mark in win over Giants
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson second overall out of Michigan in April's NFL Draft, they knew they were adding a potential franchise-building piece to their defense. And through his first ten professional games, Hutchinson hasn't disappointed. During the second quarter of Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York...
Philadelphia Eagles snatch last-gasp 17-16 victory over Indianapolis Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles eventually found their feet against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night to narrowly avoid starting a losing streak following their stellar start to the season.The visitors were trailing the Colts until the final few minutes when Jalen Hurts rushed for a seven-yard touchdown which was then converted by Jake Elliott to end the game with Philadelphia up 17-16.The Eagles’ quest for a perfect season ended with a shock 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders last week, with victory in Indianapolis moving the side to 9-1 for the season so far.FINAL: The @Eagles come back to move to...
Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left. Herbert and the Chargers had one final chance, but Nick Bolton intercepted a deflected pass to seal it for the Chiefs (8-2), who swept the season series from Los Angeles (5-5) and took a three-game lead in the AFC West. With a one-game lead over four teams in the conference, Kansas City is in position to claim home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Season outlook: Western Big Six boys basketball
Local 4 Sports Director Jay Kidwell talks with Western Big Six boys basketball coaches about what to expect this season.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant exits game with ankle injury
The Memphis Grizzlies got a win on Friday, but are holding their breath on possibly losing Ja Morant. The All-Star point guard exited the win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter after rolling his ankle while focusing on a rebound. Replay showed the foot of Luguentz Dort hitting Morant's lower leg at an awkward angle, causing it to bend to the side.
Kevin Huerter on his Sacramento Kings’ 6th straight win, making his return to Atlanta to face the Hawks on road trip
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Kevin Huerter breaks-down what he sees from Sacramento’s sixth straight win, a 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons, the trouble on the defensive end, the upcoming road trip, returning to Atlanta to face his former Hawks team and why, as a Ynakees fan, he hopes Aaron Judge will remain […]
