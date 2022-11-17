ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Jackson's Water Crisis Has Gone on So Long That the EPA Is Setting Up Shop There

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to stick around in Jackson, Mississippi to help the city fix its long-term drinking water struggles, CNN reported. This summer, residents had untreated murky water coming from their taps, if they had running water at all. And this was just one water crisis in a long line of challenges for the city.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Thompson, Maloney have more questions stemming from Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water crisis has prompted another round of Congressional inquiry, this time with lawmakers questioning how certain federal agencies work to identify and assist water and wastewater utilities vulnerable to natural and man-made disasters. On Friday, Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney sent a letter...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

House Democrats request review of local water utilities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid an investigation into the water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, two congressional Democrats are requesting a review of the federal government’s efforts to maintain local water utilities. In a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro on Friday, Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn Maloney of New York asked for the Government […]
JACKSON, MS

