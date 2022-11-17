Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Jackson's Water Crisis Has Gone on So Long That the EPA Is Setting Up Shop There
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to stick around in Jackson, Mississippi to help the city fix its long-term drinking water struggles, CNN reported. This summer, residents had untreated murky water coming from their taps, if they had running water at all. And this was just one water crisis in a long line of challenges for the city.
WLBT
Thompson, Maloney have more questions stemming from Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water crisis has prompted another round of Congressional inquiry, this time with lawmakers questioning how certain federal agencies work to identify and assist water and wastewater utilities vulnerable to natural and man-made disasters. On Friday, Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney sent a letter...
House Democrats request review of local water utilities
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid an investigation into the water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, two congressional Democrats are requesting a review of the federal government’s efforts to maintain local water utilities. In a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro on Friday, Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn Maloney of New York asked for the Government […]
Complaint Filed Against Mississippi Judge for Failing to Hand Over Search Warrants to Clerk
The judge has signed a number of no-knock search warrants that have been challenged in court, but they weren’t on file at the clerk’s office.
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
Governor’s budget plan would pay to arm teachers in MS schools
HERANDO, Miss. — It is a story FOX13 News has been following for months: Guns for teachers and employees in Mississippi schools. In a new budget proposal, Gov. Tate Reeves plans to earmark millions of dollars to pay for it. FOX13 took a look at what impact it could...
U.S. Department of Transportation sued over Mississippi road project
A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport. The suit,...
Biden’s student loan plan disrupted in federal court, postponing cancellation for Mississippi borrowers
A federal appeals court has formally blocked the Biden administration’s student debt cancellation plan, meaning borrowers who expected to see up to $20,000 in loan cancellation this fall must now wait indefinitely for a resolution in the lawsuit. The issue at hand is, in part, how the plan could...
Comments / 0