Skowhegan wins first state title since 1978 over Portland

PORTLAND – For the first time in 44 years, North No. 2 Skowhegan football are Class B state champions after defeating South No. 1 Portland 20-14. In his final high school game, senior QB/S Adam Savage was “Mr. Do-it-All” for the River Hawks. Savage threw for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns, rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown, and intercepted two passes.
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center

Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite

The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project

Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
‘Ladies Night’ is back at the Blue Sky Lounge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well it was supposed to be for one night only...but due to popular demand, Barnaby’s is here to stay. At least on Wednesdays. If you missed it - ‘Blue Sky Lounge’ is now located in the space that once was Barnaby’s on Odlin Road in Bangor.
Go a Little Nuts in Downtown Camden

As you prepare for Thanksgiving, be sure to pick up some nuts from the Camden Rotary Club’s sales table in downtown Camden on Saturday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 23. What could be finer than presenting a bag of scrumptious holiday nuts to whoever’s cooking dinner for you on the big day? Nuts are also available at the Penobscot Bay Y, Camden National Bank (Downtown Camden, Camden Square, Rockland, and Union), TD Bank (Camden), and First National Bank (Downtown Camden). All sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
Mattanawcook Jr. High School students dismissed early after potential threat

LINCOLN, Maine — Students at Mattanawcook Jr. High School in Lincoln were dismissed Thursday morning after administration was alerted of a potential threat. According to a news release issued by RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin, an MJHS staff member alerted administration at 9:15 a.m. of a potential school threat that did not affect any other district schools or any person.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
