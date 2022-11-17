Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan wins first state title since 1978 over Portland
PORTLAND – For the first time in 44 years, North No. 2 Skowhegan football are Class B state champions after defeating South No. 1 Portland 20-14. In his final high school game, senior QB/S Adam Savage was “Mr. Do-it-All” for the River Hawks. Savage threw for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns, rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown, and intercepted two passes.
Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference returns with in-person event
BELFAST, Maine — Back in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference was held in Belfast at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center on Friday. The conference is the only statewide opportunity like this for leaders in volunteer programming. Organizers...
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center
Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
First Country Concert of 2023 at Bangor Waterfront Coming Monday
There's a big show coming to Bangor next summer. Who could it be?. Maine Savings Amphitheater is gearing up for another big summer on the Bangor Waterfront. The first announcement of the 2023 season is coming Monday morning, at 10 A.M. Who's coming to town? We can't say just yet....
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
The holiday spirit is spreading throughout downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is gearing up for the holiday season, thanks to efforts by Downtown Bangor, a non-profit organization in the city, and other volunteers. Community members gathered in Hannibal Hamlin Park Saturday morning to spread some holiday cheer with decorations for the city. The...
foxbangor.com
Foster-based Maine dog rescue looks to incorporate Bangor in pet food pantry
STATEWIDE — A rescue that helps dogs and dog owners all over the state of Maine is looking for a boost in donations, as they encounter more and more pet owners struggling to afford to keep their animals. Britt Bolnick is the director of Pittie Posse Rescue. They are...
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
ecowatch.com
Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project
Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
wabi.tv
‘Ladies Night’ is back at the Blue Sky Lounge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well it was supposed to be for one night only...but due to popular demand, Barnaby’s is here to stay. At least on Wednesdays. If you missed it - ‘Blue Sky Lounge’ is now located in the space that once was Barnaby’s on Odlin Road in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club. From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into...
A group of Mainers is making birthdays extra special, one card at a time
SULLIVAN, Maine — Have you ever had a birthday where you didn't receive a single birthday card? Well, for the past few years, one Maine town might be the only place on earth where no birthday is ever forgotten. The Sullivan Circle of Friends makes it its mission to...
Bangor school wins first place in national Peanut Butter & Beyond competition
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor's James F. Doughty School won big in the national Peanut Butter & Beyond contest. Though it has a whacky name, the grand prize is no laughing matter. $10,000 has been awarded to the school. Science educator Tracy Vassiliev worked with the school’s nutrition services director...
penbaypilot.com
Go a Little Nuts in Downtown Camden
As you prepare for Thanksgiving, be sure to pick up some nuts from the Camden Rotary Club’s sales table in downtown Camden on Saturday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 23. What could be finer than presenting a bag of scrumptious holiday nuts to whoever’s cooking dinner for you on the big day? Nuts are also available at the Penobscot Bay Y, Camden National Bank (Downtown Camden, Camden Square, Rockland, and Union), TD Bank (Camden), and First National Bank (Downtown Camden). All sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
Mattanawcook Jr. High School students dismissed early after potential threat
LINCOLN, Maine — Students at Mattanawcook Jr. High School in Lincoln were dismissed Thursday morning after administration was alerted of a potential threat. According to a news release issued by RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin, an MJHS staff member alerted administration at 9:15 a.m. of a potential school threat that did not affect any other district schools or any person.
It’s Official! Front & Main Streets In Waterville Are Now “2-Way”
If you have spent any time in downtown Waterville in the last year, you have no doubt noticed the considerable amount of construction on Main Street and Front Street. At one point, Main Street was so torn up that it resembled some kind of post apocalyptic wasteland. Last month, just...
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
