Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Olivia Wilde Dresses Defensively In a Gold Armor Gown
Olivia Wilde is ready for battle. The actress and director attended the premiere of Sarah Polley’s new film Women Talking in Beverly Hills on Thursday night wearing a gown from Gabriela Hearst’s spring/summer 2023 collection, a long black maxi with slightly belled sleeves that just brushed the top of her black leather platform boots.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Gabrielle Union Looks Like a Literal Work of Art at the Premiere of Strange World
Earlier this week, Gabrielle Union invited Dwyane Wade and their daughter, Kaavia, onto the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Strange World to make the occasion a family affair. The moment was very sweet and allowed for some great photos as the trio matching in pink and black Valentino, but when Union hit the red carpet in London on Thursday night, she did so solo, and thank goodness for that. The actress stepped out in a look that demanded absolutely all of our attention, and while Kaavia looked so darn cute in her little Doc Martens the other night, on Thursday, it was Mama’s turn.
Zoë Kravitz Bodies the Stomach Cutout Dress Trend
The cutout dress has many forms, but the diamond torso cutout-style has taken supremacy on the red carpet this year. While many people have worn this look, actress and director Zoë Kravitz still managed to make it all her own at the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Thursday night.
Taylor Swift Finally Addresses the Eras Tour Ticketmaster Mess
On Friday, Taylor Swift finally shared a statement about the absolute chaos her fans have been dealing with as they try to buy tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. Faced with insanely long online waits, confusing emails, dynamic pricing setting them back tens of thousands of dollars, and reports of accidental overcharging, the Swifties were on the verge of rioting and asking themselves some painful questions: Is capitalism bad? And does Taylor Swift love capitalism?
The White Lotus Has Officially Been Renewed for a Third Season
Pack your bags because HBO is taking us on another dream vacation to one of the White Lotus resorts across the world. We may only be half way through our trip to Sicily in season two of the dark comedy series, but it was just announced that the show has been renewed, and will soon return for a third installment.
2022 American Music Awards winners: Full list of AMAs winners
The 2022 American Music Awards were handed out live on ABC on Sunday night, November 20, during an 8:00pm ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady, with some categories announced earlier in the day at 11:00am Pacific/2:00pm Eastern via livestream on Twitter and Discord. Scroll down for the complete list of winners, updated live throughout the day. Similar to the Billboard Music Awards, the AMA nominees were based on fan interactions with music like record sales, streaming performance, and radio airplay. But winners were chosen by fans voting online. Bad Bunny came into these awards with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce,...
