Salt Lake City, UT

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Declining the weigh in at the doctor’s office for non-biased care

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – One can hope they can go into the doctor’s office and receive helpful and unbiased care, with no strife. However unfortunately, healthcare providers are often among those with the highest rates of negative attitudes towards fat people. Research shows doctors spend less time with fat patients and that their belief systems about fat bodies can lead to misdiagnosis, late diagnosis and sometimes no diagnosis at all. Fat people’s bodies are often blamed for their symptoms, and many times the only solution given is weight loss. Body Acceptance Coach, Kelsie Jepsen, wants to educate people how they can rally behind weight-neutral care.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
utahstories.com

SKY HIGH SPANISH: A Visit to Hyatt’s New Rooftop Restaurant

The glitziest new addition to the Salt Lake City dining scene is the Hyatt Regency’s new Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, Mar | Muntanya. Translated from Spanish, the name means “sea and mountain.” Which seems appropriate given that Executive Chef Tyson Peterson’s menu is said to “draw inspiration from the coastal and mountainous regions of Basque Country and Catalonia, where the character of the land is akin to the Great Salt Lake Valley and contrasting Rocky Mountains.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Choir announces three pilot programs to help reach more people

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday changes it is making to spread its music throughout the world. Additionally, it is changing its mission, and implementing pilot programs to help reach a greater number of people. President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

