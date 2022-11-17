Read full article on original website
Rob Allen selected as new President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare
PARK CITY, Utah — Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare’s long-standing chief operating officer, has been selected as the new president and CEO of the health system. Allen was selected through a […]
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
kjzz.com
Qualtrics X4 announces Ryan Reynolds as high-profile keynote speaker
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The keynote speaker for 2023's Qualtrics X4 Summit has been announced - and you'll probably recognize him. Qualtrics CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Smith tweeted out Thursday that said well-known actor Ryan Reynolds will be their first keynote speaker. The event is set for March...
Booking holiday flights? These airports were ranked as the worst in the country
With holiday travel just around the corner, travelers may want to consider which airports they’ll be traveling through.
kslnewsradio.com
Many options for helping the Great Salt Lake; the simplest — use less water
LAS VEGAS — Can Salt Lake City measure up to Sin City’s winning water-conservation model?. The drought-fueled decline in the southwest’s water supply has set off a cascade of environmental distress signals and for Utahns, Great Salt Lake is ground zero. At its lowest level in recorded...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
ABC 4
Declining the weigh in at the doctor’s office for non-biased care
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – One can hope they can go into the doctor’s office and receive helpful and unbiased care, with no strife. However unfortunately, healthcare providers are often among those with the highest rates of negative attitudes towards fat people. Research shows doctors spend less time with fat patients and that their belief systems about fat bodies can lead to misdiagnosis, late diagnosis and sometimes no diagnosis at all. Fat people’s bodies are often blamed for their symptoms, and many times the only solution given is weight loss. Body Acceptance Coach, Kelsie Jepsen, wants to educate people how they can rally behind weight-neutral care.
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
ksl.com
'Pretty shocking': Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI – A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for nonsmoking lung cancer. "The oncologist explained that it had metastasized," Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. "So it had gone from my lungs to my brain." Doctors first...
KSLTV
5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
Local hospitals: Illness surge at Primary Children’s isn’t happening in Wasatch Back
The Salt Lake Tribune reported this week that Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City is “full to the brim” with young patients. Intermountain Healthcare operates Park City Hospital and Heber Valley Hospital. A company spokesperson declined to provide any information on how full Wasatch Back hospitals are but said they were operating normally.
Vail Resorts ordered to pay more than $2 million in Park City personal injury case
The jury of eight took just 90 minutes to reach its decision - and awarded the woman who was injured $1 million more than she was seeking for medical expenses and damages. The case stems from a Park City Mountain employee party in 2019 at Jupiter Bowl, a now-closed bowling alley in Kimball Junction.
ksl.com
UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
utahstories.com
SKY HIGH SPANISH: A Visit to Hyatt’s New Rooftop Restaurant
The glitziest new addition to the Salt Lake City dining scene is the Hyatt Regency’s new Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, Mar | Muntanya. Translated from Spanish, the name means “sea and mountain.” Which seems appropriate given that Executive Chef Tyson Peterson’s menu is said to “draw inspiration from the coastal and mountainous regions of Basque Country and Catalonia, where the character of the land is akin to the Great Salt Lake Valley and contrasting Rocky Mountains.”
ksl.com
Donation will help more Utah families diagnose infants, children with genetic disease
SALT LAKE CITY — When a child or infant has a rare disease, getting a diagnosis can be a significant hurdle before finding the best treatment. Families often go to multiple doctors' offices and specialists to learn how to best help their child. In today's world, a detailed look at genetics can lead to the end of their diagnostic quest.
kslnewsradio.com
Choir announces three pilot programs to help reach more people
SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday changes it is making to spread its music throughout the world. Additionally, it is changing its mission, and implementing pilot programs to help reach a greater number of people. President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
Salt Lake City Starbucks employees strike on company's busiest day
Those looking to get their Starbucks coffee fix along with a holiday red cup may not have been successful as employees in Salt Lake City took part in a nationwide, one-day strike.
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
