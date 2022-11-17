ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians' critical comments about Tom Brady won't help Buccaneers

Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is known for speaking his mind to the media. While that refreshing, blunt talk is rare in the politically correct NFL, it has been beloved by fans and journalists alike in Tampa Bay since Arians’ arrival in 2019. But it can sometimes open up a can of worms.
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

NFL Playoff Picture: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots in AFC East tussle

Thanksgiving is next week, so be prepared to be bludgeoned by the NFL playoff picture before and after every meaningful game over the next two months. The AFC East has all four teams in playoff positioning after 10 weeks, but there are seven intra-divisional matchups inside the AFC East that will shape who is in and who is out of the playoffs. That starts with the Jets' trip to New England on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Positive Injury News for Cleveland Browns Ahead of Bills Game

Cleveland Browns look to be getting as healthy as they’ve been this season ahead of the Buffalo Bills game. Both David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are practicing on Friday, and look to be in line to play on Sunday in Detroit against the Bills. The only players that sat...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87

CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

One more year? Bucs sound hopeful Tom Brady will return in 2023

At this point nine months ago, Tom Brady was officially retired. It's safe to say he's changed his mind. After ending his brief retirement at 40 days and coming back for his 23rd NFL season, Brady is rounding into form with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won two straight to improve to 5-5 entering their bye week.
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland Jewish News

Deshaun Watson buys $5.4M home in Hunting Valley

Derrick Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, has purchased a home in Hunting Valley for $5.4 million on 5.79 acres. Hunting Valley Mayor Bruce Mavec said he has not met Watson. "Obviously, new homeowners are welcome in Hunting Valley,And it's exciting to have a celebrity," Mavec told the Cleveland Jewish...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11

In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sits out with illness vs Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is sitting out San Antonio’s game against the Lakers with an illness. The 73-year-old Popovich apparently felt fine during his pregame media availability, but the winningest coach in NBA history then fell ill shortly before tipoff in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Assistant coach Brett Brown ran the Spurs’ bench in Popovich’s absence. Popovich has been the Spurs’ head coach since 1996, making him the longest-tenured head coach in North America’s major professional sports leagues. He has won five NBA championships and three NBA Coach of the Year awards while winning a league-record 1,350 regular season games.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy