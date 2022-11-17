Read full article on original website
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes
The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension
Yardbarker
Bruce Arians' critical comments about Tom Brady won't help Buccaneers
Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is known for speaking his mind to the media. While that refreshing, blunt talk is rare in the politically correct NFL, it has been beloved by fans and journalists alike in Tampa Bay since Arians’ arrival in 2019. But it can sometimes open up a can of worms.
NFL Playoff Picture: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots in AFC East tussle
Thanksgiving is next week, so be prepared to be bludgeoned by the NFL playoff picture before and after every meaningful game over the next two months. The AFC East has all four teams in playoff positioning after 10 weeks, but there are seven intra-divisional matchups inside the AFC East that will shape who is in and who is out of the playoffs. That starts with the Jets' trip to New England on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Positive Injury News for Cleveland Browns Ahead of Bills Game
Cleveland Browns look to be getting as healthy as they’ve been this season ahead of the Buffalo Bills game. Both David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are practicing on Friday, and look to be in line to play on Sunday in Detroit against the Bills. The only players that sat...
Snow Drift: Is Bills-Browns Slide to Detroit Bad for Patriots?
Four feet of snow might have "leveled" the playing field for a Cleveland upset of AFC East favorite Buffalo.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers
Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss.
NFL Odds: Browns vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
While we will miss out on a blizzard game, the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will square off in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Browns-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below.
NBC Sports
One more year? Bucs sound hopeful Tom Brady will return in 2023
At this point nine months ago, Tom Brady was officially retired. It's safe to say he's changed his mind. After ending his brief retirement at 40 days and coming back for his 23rd NFL season, Brady is rounding into form with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won two straight to improve to 5-5 entering their bye week.
Electric atmosphere inside Ford Field for Bills-Browns game after snow moves game from Buffalo
DETROIT, MI - While it was expected to spot some Lions fans at Ford Field for the Bills-Browns matchup on Sunday afternoon, there was one fan in particular that stood out like a sore thumb. A Miami Dolphins fan. Yes, that’s right. Ryan French, a Metro Detroit resident, was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Deshaun Watson buys $5.4M home in Hunting Valley
Derrick Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, has purchased a home in Hunting Valley for $5.4 million on 5.79 acres. Hunting Valley Mayor Bruce Mavec said he has not met Watson. "Obviously, new homeowners are welcome in Hunting Valley,And it's exciting to have a celebrity," Mavec told the Cleveland Jewish...
Yardbarker
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11
In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
The Patriots host the New York Jets with huge implications for the AFC East Standings
The Patriots host the New York Jets Sunday afternoon with huge implications for the AFC East Standings.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sits out with illness vs Lakers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is sitting out San Antonio’s game against the Lakers with an illness. The 73-year-old Popovich apparently felt fine during his pregame media availability, but the winningest coach in NBA history then fell ill shortly before tipoff in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Assistant coach Brett Brown ran the Spurs’ bench in Popovich’s absence. Popovich has been the Spurs’ head coach since 1996, making him the longest-tenured head coach in North America’s major professional sports leagues. He has won five NBA championships and three NBA Coach of the Year awards while winning a league-record 1,350 regular season games.
