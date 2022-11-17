Read full article on original website
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
newschannel20.com
3 arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people are facing charges after shots were fired in Effingham on Wednesday. The Effingham Police Department says its officers responded just before midnight to the 300 block of North Third Street after a report of shots fired. We're told that several were inside the...
wmay.com
Court Records: Woods At More Than Twice The Legal Limit For DUI
Court records say the Auburn man who is now facing murder charges in a fatal I-55 crash this month had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. The order denying bail for Shane Jason Woods indicates his blood-alcohol content was .177. Anything over .08 is considered to be legally intoxicated. The court records also say Woods told an officer who had pulled him over shortly before the crash that he intended to take his own life and that he was “worth more dead than alive.”
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 32 year old Brandon C. Neville of Altamont for battery. Brandon was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
newschannel20.com
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
U of I Police: Two students scammed out of $25k
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department reported on Friday that two students were scammed earlier this week out of a collective $25,000 by unknown people who called them. University Police became aware of one scam on Wednesday. Officials said the student received a call from someone claiming to represent the Chinese […]
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
28 year old, Marquis J Ratliff, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for domestic battery. 29 year old, Jeffrey L Durbin, of Beecher City was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession/sell of a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
foxillinois.com
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
Police: Another threat made toward Urbana High School
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Friday that another threat has been directed toward Urbana High School. In response, the school district will move learning for Monday and Tuesday of next week online ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break. The threat made on Friday is the latest in a string of […]
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Facing Multiple Felony Charges In Fayette County Court
Two individuals are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County Court after their arrests last week. 56 year old Lisa E. Tedrick has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon for allegedly possessing ammunition. The Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Weapons by Felon charges are both Class 3 Felonies while the other charge is a Misdemeanor.
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
