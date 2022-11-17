Read full article on original website
Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
Max Caster Reacts To MJF's AEW World Title Win
AEW Full Gear 2022 saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman walk away with the company's most prestigious title. The 26-year-old defeated Jon Moxley in the main event following an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles. However, while MJF's methods were questionable on the night, some of his peers are happy to have him as the AEW World Champion moving forward.
New AEW World Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
The AEW World Championship changed hands during Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. MJF defeated Jon Moxley to become the new champion, though he had a little help. During the match, Moxley's mentor and fellow Combat Club stablemate William Regal turned heel and helped MJF win the title by giving him brass knuckles. This win tonight marks MJF's first title reign as the AEW World Champion.
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
WWE SmackDown Results (11/18) - Two First Round World Cup Tournament Matches, Kevin Owens Returns, Shayna Baszler Vs. Shotzi
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on November 18, 2022, coming to you live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!. A first round match for the "SmackDown" World Cup are set to be held tonight, as Canada's Sami Zayn will go head-to-head with United Kingdom's Butch. Zayn and Butch have been at odds with one another over the past few weeks through the feud between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes respectively, and will both be participating in the upcoming WarGames match. Who will come out on top?
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.
Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear
A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker. Hayter made her All Elite...
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
Jungle Boy Paid Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer At AEW Full Gear
"Jungle Boy," "Jungle" Jack Perry, no matter what name he goes by, Jack Perry got a big win on Saturday, defeating current rival and one-time friend Luchasaurus in a brutal, bloody steel cage match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-PPV media scrum, Jungle Boy was asked about his unusual...
Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status
Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Following...
Insight Into How Zac Efron Is Taking To Pro Wrestling For 'The Iron Claw'
Actor Zac Efron has been channeling his inner wrestler for "The Iron Claw." In the biopic of the Von Erich family, Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, and he arrived on set impressing others with his physique to truly embody the role. As Wrestling Inc. reported back in October, Chavo Guerrero...
Braun Strowman Gets Receipt For 'Floppy Floppers' Tweet On WWE SmackDown
After his match against Omos at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman's stirred the pot with his remarks on Twitter about high flyers and called them "floppy floppers" and "flippy flippers." During the November 18 edition of "SmackDown," former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet brought up Strowman's controversial comments in a backstage promo.
MJF Questioned Who He Was After Sending Well Wishes To AEW Star
AEW's MJF is many things; wrestler, "Salt of the Earth", a pretty decent singer, one of the many stars of the upcoming film "The Iron Claw," and of course, the devil. But it appears recently that both god and devil were raging inside of MJF in one particular moment, and while he's ashamed that it happened, he apparently isn't ashamed enough to admit it.
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
Fifth Man Joins Drew McIntyre & Brawling Brutes' WarGames Team On WWE SmackDown
It appears the reports of an injury keeping Kevin Owens out of Survivor Series were untrue. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens has not been "moving very well" after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee at a WWE live event last weekend, casting doubt over Owens' immediate in-ring future.
Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo
In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.
A Lot Of Backstage Heat Erupted After Sheamus' First WWE Championship Win
The year: 2009. The match: John Cena vs. Sheamus in a tables match at the TLC pay-per-view, with the WWE Championship at stake. Pitting two surefire WWE Hall of Famers like Cena and Sheamus against one another would likely be well-received in today's climate, as Sheamus has proven over the years that he can succeed in any role sent his way. But on this specific occasion in 2009, Sheamus had only been on WWE television for 166 days, despite being signed with the company since 2007. As a result, audiences were in shock after the events that unfolded at TLC 2009 –- Sheamus put Cena through a table, and per the stipulation, was victorious in their match. He became the first Irish-born WWE Champion, and only two people have captured the world title faster after their WWE debut — Brock Lesnar, who won the championship 126 days after getting called up from developmental in 2002, and Ric Flair, who captured the belt by winning the 1992 Royal Rumble, 113 days after arriving in the company from WCW.
The Young Bucks Explained To Jungle Boy How AEW's Cage Is Different
There have only been four cage matches in AEW's history: Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow, Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and most recently Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears. All have been memorable, and all will be on the mind of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry this Saturday when he climbs into the steel cage to battle his former tag team partner turned bitter enemy Luchasaurus.
