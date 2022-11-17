The year: 2009. The match: John Cena vs. Sheamus in a tables match at the TLC pay-per-view, with the WWE Championship at stake. Pitting two surefire WWE Hall of Famers like Cena and Sheamus against one another would likely be well-received in today's climate, as Sheamus has proven over the years that he can succeed in any role sent his way. But on this specific occasion in 2009, Sheamus had only been on WWE television for 166 days, despite being signed with the company since 2007. As a result, audiences were in shock after the events that unfolded at TLC 2009 –- Sheamus put Cena through a table, and per the stipulation, was victorious in their match. He became the first Irish-born WWE Champion, and only two people have captured the world title faster after their WWE debut — Brock Lesnar, who won the championship 126 days after getting called up from developmental in 2002, and Ric Flair, who captured the belt by winning the 1992 Royal Rumble, 113 days after arriving in the company from WCW.

