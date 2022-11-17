Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
WTOK-TV
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the recent uptick in violence in the cit’s, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young held a press conference Saturday to update the public on the department’s efforts to increase safety. A shooting this week claimed the life of a teen and another person was...
WTOK-TV
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St. The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer reportedly heard the gunfire and was able to radio to officers what happened.
‘Peek a boo: We got you’: Mississippi man caught after trolling police on Facebook
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — Be careful who you are taunting. A Mississippi man who trolled authorities on social media after he was listed as one of Jones County’s “most wanted” fugitives was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Jenise Bolin, 31, Ellisville, was wanted on a bench warrant...
darkhorsepressnow.com
14-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Meridian
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Meridian Thursday, November 17th. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the shooting happened at Old Barry Road Apartments. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was found lifeless and had a gunshot wound to his torso.
KPLC TV
Name of 7th Street homicide victim released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
huroninsider.com
Police attempt to serve arrest warrants on Mississippi murder suspect
FREMONT – The Fremont Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies, on Monday morning, attempted to serve arrest warrants on 19-year-old Ronald Buckley at the Ross Park Apartment Complex. Police, however, were unable to serve Buckley his warrants and believe that he may have left the area. Buckley...
WTOK-TV
Ricky Hood talks about protecting the community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In light of recent shootings in Meridian, a local community leader is speaking out about the importance of community involvement, transparency and safety. Ricky Hood from the Boys & Girls Club said he doesn’t want children to feel unsafe at any moment and is calling for...
Family Seeks Answers After Missing Black Man's Skeletal Remains Are Found
25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 outside of a Super 8 Hotel in Laurel, Mississippi.
What to know about Laurel’s Pancake Day
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel announced that Kiwanis Pancake Day 2022 will be held on Saturday, December 3 this year in Laurel. Participants will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage with coffee, Coca-Cola products, white milk and chocolate milk. Proceeds of the fundraiser will fund scholarships for high school seniors at Laurel […]
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds
Funeral Services for Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Familiy Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Tony Gearlds officiating. Interment will follow in the County Line Cemetery in Union, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
WTOK-TV
Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campiagn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization is gearing up to give this holiday season!. The Meridian Salvation Army will be kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign on Monday at Uptown Meridian Mall!. The donations collected from the campaign go right back into the community by helping fund the food pantry...
WTOK-TV
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
Comments / 0