FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
‘Texas BBQ Adventure Guide: A Road Trip Through The History & How-To Of Lone Star ‘Que’ With Local Author Jason Weems
Local author – and musician – Jason Weems spoke with Studio 512 about his newest book, “Texas BBQ Adventure Guide: A Road Trip Through The History & How-To Of Lone Star ‘Que.”. Jason says, “From the bayous of the east to the dusty deserts of the...
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
Meet the Texans vying for a national parks world record
For the past four months, Central Texans Bradley Sailer and Halie Noble have been traveling across the United States in a camper the size of a queen-sized bed, covering 11,000 miles of terrain and visiting 23 national parks.
Texas LGBTQ+ leaders denounce ‘senseless acts of violence’ post-Colorado shooting
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas and state-level LGBTQ+ organizations have spoken out in the wake of an overnight mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ night club that left at least 5 dead and 25 wounded. The shooting happened just before midnight at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ night...
Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling festive this Thanksgiving but not wanting to spend the day cooking? Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and grocery stores offering holiday dinners and prepared meals. Nido at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. Nido will offer a seated four-course meal...
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
Community reveals new home to Georgetown family after damage from 2021 freeze
After the winter freeze in 2021,Lilly and Bill Black's home was ruined. The Georgetown community came together to build them a fully functional house.
Texas Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ program sees highest demand for children in need
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — If you’re looking to help families out this holiday season, it may be needed more now than ever this year. The Salvation Army in Austin has 11,000 children in its angel tree program ahead of Christmas. According to Area Commander Major Lewis Reckline, that’s 4,000 more than last year.
1 hurt in north Austin shooting Saturday afternoon
Austin Police Department said they responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Drive in north Austin.
After devastating fire, Texas French Bread reopens as a food truck
After being destroyed by a fire in January, Texas French Bread is now operating again on a smaller scale.
Austin Public Works recommends complete replacement of Barton Springs Bridge
The city was deciding between rehabilitating the current structure or a complete replacement. After evaluating the risks and benefits, they decided to recommend the replacement option.
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
Safe Exchange Zones: How to meet social media sellers safely
Two spots in the Round Rock Police Department's parking lot are reserved for sellers and buyers to exchange their items in a public, well-lit area that also has 24/7 surveillance.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
Police looking for possible witnesses to downtown Austin shooting
The Austin Police Department is looking for two witnesses who may have been near a downtown Austin shooting on Oct. 15.
Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation to give more than $1 million to Austin nonprofits
Professional golfer Sergio García, and his wife Angela will give more than $1 million to three Austin-based nonprofit organizations to fund community initiatives and healthcare for kids in the foster care system.
APD: 1 adult injured at shooting in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported one adult with critical, life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center.
Pflugerville plans Dessau Road improvements, asks for resident feedback
The city is creating a corridor study for FM 865, or Dessau Road, between Wells Branch Parkway and SH 130.
‘We want to get you screened and keep you alive’: Doctor encourages lung cancer screening
Despite advances in lung cancer detection, screening rates are critically low. Austin doctor explains why you should consider seeing a pulmonologist.
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
