Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HipHopDX.com

2Pac’s Teenage Home In Baltimore Goes Up For Sale

2Pac lived in many places before his tragic death in 1996, and the the two-unit Baltimore apartment he and his family moved to during his teenage years has now gone up for sale. TMZ reported Thursday (November 17) that the building, located on what’s now known as Tupac Shakur Way...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore’s Myrtis Bedolla is first Black woman-owned art gallery owner to participate in Venice Biennale exhibition

One of the longest-running cultural exhibition festivals in the world, The Venice Biennale (La Biennale di Venezia) is showcasing Baltimore art gallery Galerie Myrtis. The local gallery, which was founded by Myrtis Bedolla, is the first Black woman-owned gallery invited to participate in the Venice Biennale-affiliated exhibition, “Personal Structures: Time, Space, and Existence.”
BALTIMORE, MD
macaronikid.com

A Note From Michelle 11-19-22

Happy week of Thanksgiving! I don't know about you, but I am looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family this year. We will be hosting for the first time in a couple of years and I am excited to have everyone together. I'm grabbing the last minute items, but for the most part am ready. Then next weekend we will be hosting more family for the holiday. I hope all of you will also be filled with lots of family time to make great memories.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
macaronikid.com

Giveaway: PAW PATROL LIVE “The Great Pirate Adventure”

Enter HERE to win a family four pack of tickets PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10:00am. PAW Patrol Live! sets sail with a pirate adventure!. Set sail for adventure with the pirate pups of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore's Kailah Marie Allen Dies At 25

A fundraiser has been launched after the death of a 25-year-old Baltimore woman. Kailah Marie Allen passed away on Friday, Nov. 11 after "fighting inner battles". A GoFundMe was launched to help support her family and lay her to rest. Money from the fundraiser will go toward funeral costs to...
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Morgan State University Soft Opens New Dining Hall

Morgan State University is one of the leading HBCU’s in the country. To add to the beautification of its campus, MSU is opening a new Thurgood Marshall Dining Hall facility on campus.   Most recently the Bears held a soft opening for faulty, staff and some students to give them a sneak preview of what […] The post Morgan State University Soft Opens New Dining Hall appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the New Giant at Southside Marketplace in South Baltimore

Giant Food opened its 44,264 sq. ft. store at Southside Marketplace today in Locust Point/Riverside. Giant fills a space vacated by Shoppers which closed in May. The new Giant has a full-service meat and seafood department; a large produce department; house-smoked rotisserie chicken, brisket, and pulled pork; prepared foods such sushi, flatbread pizzas, paninis, quesadilla, and fried chicken; a deli with Boars Head meats; a cheese shop; a bakery with breads and sweets; a floral department; a local vendors aisle; and a large selection of dry and perishable foods.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vocarro's pastry shop in Little Italy broken into, robbed early Friday

BALTIMORE- Voccaro's, a pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy, was broken into early Friday, police confirmed.The robbery happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Albemarle Street.Police said four male suspects in dark clothing threw a rock through the glass door, went inside and stole an unknown amount of property.No arrests have been made, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Influencers 2022: Glenelg Country School

Christy Cole embarks on her fifteenth year at Glenelg Country School (GCS). As director of student support services, she works closely with upper school administration to ensure the success of all GCS students, including those with diagnosed learning differences, social-emotional disorders, and ADHD. Born and bred in Baltimore County, Cole received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Special Education from Goucher College in ’99. She has taught at Valley Academy (now Jemicy Upper School), TopSide, and Camp Jemicy summer camps, and previously served as the director of admissions at the Baltimore Lab School.
GLENELG, MD
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Annapolis (Maryland)

Annapolis is the capital of Maryland and one of the best East Coast cities. It’s famous for the United States Naval Academy, but there are so many more Annapolis attractions. With things to do in downtown Annapolis and throughout the city, you’re sure to have a special time.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville shopping center

Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
ROCKVILLE, MD

