Taunton, MA

Season of giving: Free Thanksgiving meals around Taunton

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Let's take a look at today's top stories:

Season of giving: Free Thanksgiving meals around Taunton

The holidays are a time of joy. But for those people who are unsure where their next meal is coming from, or who are struggling to put food on the table, it can be a very stressful time of year.

With that in mind, some local organizations are stepping in to make the holidays a bit brighter for anyone who needs a little help around Greater Taunton.

Here are some places across the Taunton area offering free dinners this Thanksgiving .

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette

