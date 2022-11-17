PACT presents ‘Our Town’

“Oh, earth, you’re too wonderful for anybody to realize you. Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it — every, every minute?” - Thornton Wilder, Our Town

PACT Charter School’s Drama team will be reviving a true classic as they bring to state Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.”

“Widely regarded as one of the most iconic high school plays of the 20th century, Our Town’s themes of family and community hit close to home, especially this time of year,” said Anita Douglas, PACT Drama Program and Artistic Director. “The holidays can feel a bit like a blur at times, and it can be so bittersweet thinking back on holidays in years gone by. As we all prepare to give thanks for the people in our lives and the time we had with those who are no longer with us during this holiday season, each and every moment feels so precious.”

Performances will be held at Northgate Church in Ramsey (7295 Sunwood Dr NW) Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.; Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.; Nov. 19 at 11 a.m.; and Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pact-drama.square.site.