I’m convinced the good developers at Game Freak are trying to mess with my emotions when it comes to picking a starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In pretty much every mainline Pokémon game (save Pokémon Yellow) each trainer starts their journey by picking one of three Pokémon to start their journey with. Choosing your starter has never been an easy decision; whichever Pokémon you go with is the first creature to join you on your journey, and because of that they get special attention and cooler designs. Even then, in all my years of playing Pokémon, I never struggled with the decision quite as much as I did when I had to pick one in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

2 DAYS AGO