ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issues $250,000 to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery

By Abby Johnson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194cJC_0jEYhFEW00

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, has allocated $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery is 82 acres and is located in North Little Rock. It is a place for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service.

The announcement of the allocation comes a few days in advance of the Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the cemetery on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Rutledge said, “It is my hope that this allocation will honor those who have made sacrifices for our state, our nation and our freedom.”

The Wreaths of Honor Ceremony will be hosted on Saturday by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at 10 AM, with the public invited to join in placing wreaths on each veteran’s headstone throughout the cemetery after the ceremony.

Nate Todd, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, said, “It’s good work like this allocation, along with grants and volunteers that keep our cemeteries in top shape. Currently our cemetery at North Little Rock is undergoing an expansion. This funding will support that effort which is for the betterment of our veterans and their families in their final resting places as well as those who visit them at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock…I am grateful for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s unwavering support of veterans in the state of Arkansas.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’

This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness

According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas residents, politicians coming out on Respect for Marriage Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas politicians and residents are speaking out about the Respect for Marriage Act which would provide federal protections for marriage equality. A bipartisan group of 12 Republicans and 50 Democrats met Wednesday to vote on advancing the bill, which will need Senate and House approval...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

The 2022 Election: Where did Arkansas voters turn out the most?

Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout. One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
CONWAY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy