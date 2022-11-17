ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Comments / 0

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Snow wrapping up; milder temps ahead for holiday

CLEVELAND – (WJW) – “Snow-vember” was in full effect the last 24 hours. Thankfully, the snow is wrapping up and we’re headed for milder temperatures as we move toward the holiday. First, here is a look back. Snow reports through 10 a.m.:. Winds die down...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday

Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Drivers stranded following lake effect snow along I-90

The lake effect snow is altering travel plans for people driving through Ashtabula County. Interstate 90 is a highly traveled route from Northeast Ohio to upstate New York. Right now, portions of the highway are closed from Erie, Pennsylvania, to the New York state line.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Are we sure it's only November?

If we had to sum up this weekend's forecast in one word, that word would be "cold." Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing on Saturday, and breezy conditions could make it feel even colder than that. Feel like temperatures will not escape the low 20s Saturday afternoon, and mostly...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20

ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

A January-like weekend before an improvement for Thanksgiving

The coldest air of the season will be here until the end of the weekend. Look for lake effect snow showers mainly north of I-80 overnight; those will stick around into Sunday along with single-digit wind chills. Accumulations are likely in northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties. The rest of Trumbull...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cold weather, more snow expected this weekend: Northeast Ohio’s forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures continue to dip as we approach the weekend, with highs for most of the area expected to remain below freezing. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 30 on Friday and Saturday and only the upper 20s on Sunday. Overnight lows each night will drop to around 20 degrees. After a slight chance of morning snow showers Friday, expect a bit of sunshine to return Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for snow later Saturday night and a 50% chance of snow showers on Sunday. Areas east of Cleveland where lake effect bands persists could pick up an additional 1-3 inches or more.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula residents prepare for yet another snowstorm

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - More snow is headed to Northeast Ohio this weekend. It’s been a rough 24 hours for Jamie Conrad. His car got stuck yesterday and he’s still not done clearing out his driveway, but he knows he has to be better prepared this time.
ASHTABULA, OH

