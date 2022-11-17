Arsenal 'to host Juventus next month in friendly during Qatar World Cup break' - one week before the Premier League season resumes on Boxing Day - with the Serie A side also lining up another match against Barcelona

Premier League leaders Arsenal will reportedly host Juventus in their final warm-up match before the resumption of the Premier League season on Boxing Day, while the Serie A side have also scheduled another clash with Barcelona during the World Cup break.

The Gunners are set to play Juventus at the Emirates Stadium on December 17, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, with the match due to be held a day before the World Cup final takes place in Qatar.

Mikel Arteta's side will then resume their Premier League title push when they host West Ham United on Boxing Day.

Arsenal will reportedly host Juventus on December 17, a week before Premier League resumes

The friendly with Juve will follow Arsenal's warm-weather training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

During this camp the Gunners will also be competing in the Dubai Super Cup, where they are scheduled to meet Ligue 1 side Lyon and reigning Serie A champions AC Milan on December 8 and 13 respectively.

Liverpool are also participating in the tournament, but will not face their Premier League rivals.

Arteta will hope to use Arsenal's warm-up matches to maintain his side's momentum heading into the six-week break for the World Cup, having established a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City prior to it.

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes could feature in Arsenal's friendly matches after missing on qualification and inclusion for the World Cup with their respective countries

Juventus won six consecutive Serie A matches before the break for the World Cup in Qatar

Juventus have also scheduled a friendly against Barcelona on December 22 at the Allianz Stadium.

Six straight Serie A wins saw the Turin club enter the break third in the Serie A table, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli.

They will return to domestic action when they face Cremonese on January 4.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are set to resume the LaLiga season with a two point cushion over arch-rivals Real Madrid in top spot.

Both Barca and Juve remain backers of the controversial European Super League, which collapsed in April last year.

Both sides will play Europa League football in the New Year after crashing out of the Champions League group stages.