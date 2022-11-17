Read full article on original website
Related
Man gets jail for joining Capitol riot after Tinder date
(AP) — A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot erupt on a Tinder date’s television and taking an Uber ride to join the mob’s attack, court records show. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan also on Friday ordered Jeffrey Schaefer to pay a $2,000 fine and […]
Albia Newspapers
D.C. Dispatch: Iowa delegation makes ag trade push
Iowa's U.S. senators want U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to intervene in the Mexico government's plan to ban imports of genetically modified corn. Tai is shown here during an Iowa farm visit in August. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa’s federal legislators are calling for more support for Iowa...
Comments / 0