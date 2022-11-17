ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

Winter chalets return to South Shore Terrace next week

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Beer garden season may be well over, but the South Shore Terrace beer garden is about to heat back up with the return of its popular winter chalets. Available...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Zocalo Food Park

This weekend I visited the Zocalo Food Park at 636 S. 6th St. It has a wide range of different cuisines that include tacos, pizza, arepas, sushi rolls, bagels and sandwiches. I met with the food park co-owner, Jesus Gonzalez. He also operates the Mazorca Taco food truck that serves Mexican style tacos, burritos, tortas, guacamole, chips and more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup

This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. Are you ready for some football!? No, Hank Williams Jr., not that kind of football – I mean futbol, played on the highest level and on the ultimate global stage.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy