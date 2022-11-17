The upcoming Iron Bowl occurs on November 26th this year. This college football game is considered one of the “most important football rivalries in American sports.” which originally started in 1893. The very first Iron Bowl to take place occurred on February 22, 1893, when Auburn took the 32-22 win against Alabama. Seventy-one years later, the first Alabama-Auburn college football game to be broadcasted on television was aired in 1964, when Alabama took the 21-14 win over Auburn. These games have been very entertaining college football fans for decades, and many viewers are anxious to watch this upcoming game.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO