WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
WSFA
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is trying to bring awareness to the issue by having people spend the night outside their homes in their cars, in tents and on the ground. Food and home...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society overcrowded amid inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some animal shelters across the country are filling up with pets amid inflation. “Dog food and those things have gone up in price,” said Steven Tears, executive director of the Montgomery Humane Society. “Vet care is more expensive, it is for us, so it has to be in the home environment.”
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Turning lemons into Thanksgiving meals
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Maybe you’ve heard the saying, turning lemons into lemonade. Well, two elementary school students are squeezing a little more out of the fruit, turning lemons into full Thanksgiving meals. It all starts with some lemonade. “Most people want pink,” said 3rd grader Ansleigh Moore. “I...
alabamanews.net
Less Cold Saturday Night, Cool Sunday, Milder Monday
Saturday morning was cold again with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for most. Saturday become a gloomy and gray day by the afternoon. Plus, temperatures were cool and winter-like, with highs in the 50s. The average high temperature in Montgomery remains near 70° for November 19th, so it was well shy of that. Clouds remain overhead Saturday night, preventing temperatures from falling as far.
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
shsroar.com
The History Behind the Iron Bowl
The upcoming Iron Bowl occurs on November 26th this year. This college football game is considered one of the “most important football rivalries in American sports.” which originally started in 1893. The very first Iron Bowl to take place occurred on February 22, 1893, when Auburn took the 32-22 win against Alabama. Seventy-one years later, the first Alabama-Auburn college football game to be broadcasted on television was aired in 1964, when Alabama took the 21-14 win over Auburn. These games have been very entertaining college football fans for decades, and many viewers are anxious to watch this upcoming game.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Emergency Missing Child Alert for four Sylacauga children has been cancelled. According to police, all four children have been safely located in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The father of four missing children from Sylacauga has been taken into custody but officials say they...
wtvy.com
Christmas trees likely to cost more this year, professor says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas trees are a sure sign of the holiday season. This year, that tree will likely cost you more. “They estimate somewhere between 5-15% increase in prices,” said Jeremy Pickens, an assistant extension professor with Auburn University. Pickens says while the cost is up, supply...
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn residents honored with Lamplighter Awards at annual state of the city address
The Lamplighter Awards ceremony was part of Auburn Mayor Ron Anders’ annual State of the City address. The nominees ranged from a university student, to education professionals, to business owners, to a retired police officer. All had been told they were there to celebrate someone else. Each expressed shock when their name was called out.
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
WSFA
Huntingdon falls to Mary Hardin-Baylor in playoffs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks lost against defending champs Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders in the first round of the NCAAA Division III playoffs Saturday. The Crusaders closed out the first quarter with two touchdowns over the Hawks. Mary Hardin-Baylor’s domination continued for the rest of the game as they...
WSFA
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery-area Meals on Wheels program is in desperate need of volunteers. The group works to supply homebound senior citizens with nutritious meals directly on their doorsteps. The Montgomery Area Council on Aging operates the program year-round, but one day is unlike the rest. “This is...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
WSFA
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
