WIBW
Advisors Excel feeds 70 local firefighters homecooked meal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization served homecooked meals to around 70 local firefighters in the Topeka area. City Manager Stephen Wade says in a post on LinkedIn that Advisors Excel is a great community advocate following a homecooked meal campaign. On Saturday, the organization made its own post...
WIBW
Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nonprofit in Topeka is pulling together donations to help benefit Ukrainian families. 13 NEWS’ Reina Flores took a look at where they keeping the donations, and how the event came about in the first place. LaVetta Rolfs and Verne Brien from the Learning For...
WIBW
Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger. KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption. 17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse...
WIBW
Servicemembers network with local businesses at annual luncheon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s business and military communities came together Friday for the annual Military relations council luncheon. The Topeka Chamber sponsored the event intending to bring people together to show what support is available for veterans transitioning to civilian life and what those veterans have to offer employers.
WIBW
AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
WIBW
Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka holds annual award dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka honored three women for their positive impact on their communities. TUMI named Debra Sabb, Dr. Alicia Thompson, and Tricia Sublet as “Women Who’ve Changed the Heart of the City.”. Dr. Thompson is the Superintendent of Wichita Public Schools...
WIBW
CASA hosts Homes for the Holidays tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA hosted their annual Homes for the Holidays tour as their biggest fundraiser. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays. The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co. Money...
Kansas Public Radio
KPR Presents: Kansas 1972, Through the Camera's Lens
How did Kansas photographers in the early 1970s engage with Kansas and Kansans in their work? Terry Evans used her camera to capture the stories of Kansans, especially in rural spaces, who were experiencing the effects of social and economic change. And Gordon Parks used the camera’s perspective to work through his complicated relationship with Kansas. It's the latest episode of "Kansas 1972," produced by Kara Heitz.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
lawrencekstimes.com
Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.
Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
WIBW
Safe Kids Kansas highlights importance of safety on National Injury Prevention Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was the day to shed some light on injury prevention, but Safe Kids Kansas also decided to make the safety fun for the kids. With November 18th also being National Injury Prevention Day, it was a perfect opportunity to ensure that people of all ages remember to stay safe, especially children, while also making sure they are taught how to use everyday safety products like helmets to prevent serious injuries.
WIBW
From the Land of Kansas wraps up gifts from Sunflower State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has so much to offer, and the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture can help you wrap up a piece of it for a great holiday gift. Their “From the Land of Kansas” program promotes all things Kansas, with more than 250 partner businesses involved.
WIBW
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $92.9 million jackpot will go to one lucky Kansan who reported their winnings over the weekend. The Kansas Lottery website indicates that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, the $92.9 million jackpot was hit - and the winning ticket was sold in Northeast Kansas. There is...
WIBW
From Topeka to Broadway and back, Jeff Kready brings holiday spirit to hometown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Broadway performer is ready to debut his own holiday show in his hometown of Topeka. Jeff Kready, a graduate of Washburn Rural and Washburn University, has enlisted his wife and two young daughters to join him on stage for The Kready Holiday Spectacular. The show is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Wichita Eagle
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
WIBW
Topeka animal shelter starts pet loss support group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is starting a pet loss support group. Man’s best friend is a loyal companion with unconditional love and when someone loses a pet, it feels like they have lost a member of their family. “One of the things that we are...
WIBW
Safe Kids Kansas hosts event for National Injury Prevention Day at the Topeka Public Library
Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “hope marches on.”. TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds. The shelter plans to organize monthly pet loss support group meetings, with the first beginning in either December or January.
KWCH.com
Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
WIBW
Increased mask requirements returning to Stormont Vail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Effective Friday, November 18, Stormont Vail Health will be returning to increased masking in clinic and hospital settings due to the increased COVID-19 transmission rates in the region. The hospital said community transmission of COVID has been steadily increasing the past few weeks and is now...
