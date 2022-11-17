ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Advisors Excel feeds 70 local firefighters homecooked meal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization served homecooked meals to around 70 local firefighters in the Topeka area. City Manager Stephen Wade says in a post on LinkedIn that Advisors Excel is a great community advocate following a homecooked meal campaign. On Saturday, the organization made its own post...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nonprofit in Topeka is pulling together donations to help benefit Ukrainian families. 13 NEWS’ Reina Flores took a look at where they keeping the donations, and how the event came about in the first place. LaVetta Rolfs and Verne Brien from the Learning For...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger. KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption. 17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Servicemembers network with local businesses at annual luncheon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s business and military communities came together Friday for the annual Military relations council luncheon. The Topeka Chamber sponsored the event intending to bring people together to show what support is available for veterans transitioning to civilian life and what those veterans have to offer employers.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka holds annual award dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka honored three women for their positive impact on their communities. TUMI named Debra Sabb, Dr. Alicia Thompson, and Tricia Sublet as “Women Who’ve Changed the Heart of the City.”. Dr. Thompson is the Superintendent of Wichita Public Schools...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

CASA hosts Homes for the Holidays tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA hosted their annual Homes for the Holidays tour as their biggest fundraiser. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays. The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co. Money...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Kansas 1972, Through the Camera's Lens

How did Kansas photographers in the early 1970s engage with Kansas and Kansans in their work? Terry Evans used her camera to capture the stories of Kansans, especially in rural spaces, who were experiencing the effects of social and economic change. And Gordon Parks used the camera’s perspective to work through his complicated relationship with Kansas. It's the latest episode of "Kansas 1972," produced by Kara Heitz.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.

Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Safe Kids Kansas highlights importance of safety on National Injury Prevention Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was the day to shed some light on injury prevention, but Safe Kids Kansas also decided to make the safety fun for the kids. With November 18th also being National Injury Prevention Day, it was a perfect opportunity to ensure that people of all ages remember to stay safe, especially children, while also making sure they are taught how to use everyday safety products like helmets to prevent serious injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

From the Land of Kansas wraps up gifts from Sunflower State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has so much to offer, and the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture can help you wrap up a piece of it for a great holiday gift. Their “From the Land of Kansas” program promotes all things Kansas, with more than 250 partner businesses involved.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $92.9 million jackpot will go to one lucky Kansan who reported their winnings over the weekend. The Kansas Lottery website indicates that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, the $92.9 million jackpot was hit - and the winning ticket was sold in Northeast Kansas. There is...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

From Topeka to Broadway and back, Jeff Kready brings holiday spirit to hometown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Broadway performer is ready to debut his own holiday show in his hometown of Topeka. Jeff Kready, a graduate of Washburn Rural and Washburn University, has enlisted his wife and two young daughters to join him on stage for The Kready Holiday Spectacular. The show is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka animal shelter starts pet loss support group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is starting a pet loss support group. Man’s best friend is a loyal companion with unconditional love and when someone loses a pet, it feels like they have lost a member of their family. “One of the things that we are...
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Increased mask requirements returning to Stormont Vail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Effective Friday, November 18, Stormont Vail Health will be returning to increased masking in clinic and hospital settings due to the increased COVID-19 transmission rates in the region. The hospital said community transmission of COVID has been steadily increasing the past few weeks and is now...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy