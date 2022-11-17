Read full article on original website
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo
The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
American Giant Creates Pickleball Collection
Count American Giant as the latest brand to jump on the pickleball bandwagon. The San Francisco-based brand, which is built on a Made in the U.S. mission, has created a line of men’s and women’s apparel that is calling the American Giant Pickleball Club. The line includes everything from V-neck tanks for $24 and long-sleeve crews for $50 to full-zip moto jackets for $138. It also includes sweatshorts, sweatpants, biker shorts and leggings, and all products will be sold through the American Giant e-commerce site.
Kirkus Reviews
Best Fiction of 2022: Morgan Talty
In Morgan Talty’s debut collection of stories, Night of the Living Rez (Tin House, July 5), a young man named David navigates a tough existence in the impoverished Panawahpskek (Penobscot) Nation of Maine while wondering how on Earth he is ever going to leave the place. Drugs and death are constant presences in David’s life, but so, too, is the hope that somehow things will get better—or, as his mother tells him, “We dug the hole, and now we fill it.” Talty, whose book is on our list of the best fiction of the year, answered questions about it and his writing life by email.
Michael Morpurgo: ‘The war poets were the reason I left the army and became a writer’
The Elephant’s Child by Rudyard Kipling, mostly read to me by my mother. But I knew it so well after a while that it became the first book I could read for myself, or I thought I could. My favourite book growing up. Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson....
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Anne Hillerman Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Anne Hillerman is an author famous for carrying her father’s legacy – Tony Hillerman. She is the current author of the extremely popular and loved Navajo Mysteries, also known as the Leaphorn and Chee series.
crimereads.com
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
CNBC
'South to America' won the National Book Award for nonfiction—here are the past 10 winners of the literary prize
Imani Perry's "South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation" has been named the National Book Award winner for nonfiction. The book chronicles the Princeton professor's journey to her native Alabama, putting forth the idea that to better understand America, one must first understand the history and culture of the American South.
Kirkus Reviews
Best Fiction of 2022: Adriana Herrera
“In a word, marvelous,” said Kirkus of Adriana Herrera’s A Caribbean Heiress in Paris (HQN, May 31), a historical romance novel featuring a female rum tycoon—the heiress of the title—who meets a Scottish earl in the whisky business while attending the Exposition Universelle in Paris in 1889. Now, the novel is one of our 100 best fiction books of the year. Herrera, a New York–based trauma therapist who works with survivors of domestic and sexual violence, is the author of 15 books and a co-founder of the Queer Romance PoC Collective, which advocates for greater diversity in the genre. She answered our questions—about romance and rum—by email.
In brief: Papyrus; The Weather Woman; My Life in France – reviews
Irene Vallejo (translated by Charlotte Whittle) This prize-winning Spanish title has a classy jacket and impressive heft, which is only fitting really, since it celebrates the book as an object. More enticingly still, novelist and essayist Vallejo enlivens history with imagination and personal anecdote as she traces the book’s lineage from scrolls made of aquatic plant pith to codices and tablets, digressing to show how its development is interwoven with the development of western civilisation. Is Papyrus available as an ebook? Yes, but I’ll bet any reader drawn to it is going to want to save up for the hardcover.
Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction
NEW YORK — (AP) — Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping debut novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. The 30-year-old Gunty was among three writers nominated for their first published books. The nonfiction...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Bill Mauldin: The Unofficial Cartoonist of the Second World War
Journalism and war have gone hand in hand for many years, with the field truly coming into its own during the Second World War. On all fronts, journalists worked among the troops, allowing them to report back to their respective publications as events happened. Most of these men would receive...
Author reminds Americans that Samuel Adams was a revolutionary before he was a beer
Maybe it's the company I keep. Over the past few weeks, when I've told friends and neighbors that I've been reading a superb new biography of Samuel Adams, almost everyone has responded by saying something to the effect of, "Oh, the beer guy!" Well, yes, Adams was a brewer, but...
