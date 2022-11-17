ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Western New York snowstorm sets state record

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week’s snowstorm has set a state record for the amount of snowfall within a 24-hour period, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Sunday. The historic snowstorm made landfall in Western New York on Thursday and dumped snow on the region until Saturday...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Out-of-this-world snow totals thus far

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The historic lake effect snows continue east of lakes Erie and Ontario late Friday. The snow totals reported here are from Thursday and Friday snowfall. By midday Friday, the snow totals are unbelievable. Some areas near Buffalo are seeing storm totals approaching 5 feet!. Here...
BUFFALO, NY
6 feet of snow in Buffalo: What causes storms like this?

(The Conversation) – It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm, like the Buffalo area saw over the weekend, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called “lake-effect snow,” and the...
BUFFALO, NY

