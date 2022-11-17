Wheelersburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Saturday, November 19. The Wheelersburg area will again this year be blessed with a free community dinner. This annual event is sponsored by three area churches: St. John Lutheran, Wheelersburg United Methodist and Haverhill United Methodist. Preparation will begin at 7:00 a.m. to cook the meal which will feed approximately 1,000 people. Dozens of volunteers from each church help prepare, serve and cleanup the meal. A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and dessert are planned. The dinner is always on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year the date is November 19 from noon till 2:00 p.m.. Again, this year the dinner will be at the Wheelersburg School Cafetorium, please use the high school entrance. The meal is for dine-in only, there will be no carry-out meals. For more information call 574-2900.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO