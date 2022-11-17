ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

WSAZ

Thanksgiving dinner with Pappy’s Cookin’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Thanksgiving! This year you can ditch the stress of cooking, and let Pappy’s Cookin’ handle dinner. Carl and Denice Wellman, owners of Pappy’s Cookin’, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday offerings. This segment is...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Nila Beckett

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman in Cabell County has dedicated more than a year of her life to honoring veterans. 85 year-old Nila Beckett from Barbousville crochets prayer shawls for veterans in the Hospice House in Huntington. “It’s good to have someone in our community that has a servant’s...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Putnam County church building destroyed by fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Putnam County church building was destroyed Saturday after catching fire. Harmons Creek Nazarene Church caught fire about 4 p.m., Poca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shawn West said. First responders reported battling the blaze for about four hours. Fire departments from Nitro, Big Tyler...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Huntington City Mission to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Huntington City Mission is getting everything in order. Kyle Newman, who is the food service coordinator, says his team is making sure they’re prepared to serve upwards of 1,000 meals to those in need. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says for the first time in years, everyone can enjoy their meal under one roof.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington crushes Cougars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Knee Pain Awareness month with Blanton Chiropractic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Visit www.c1doc.com or call 304-523-3333 for more information. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio

UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Wheelersburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Saturday, November 19. The Wheelersburg area will again this year be blessed with a free community dinner. This annual event is sponsored by three area churches: St. John Lutheran, Wheelersburg United Methodist and Haverhill United Methodist. Preparation will begin at 7:00 a.m. to cook the meal which will feed approximately 1,000 people. Dozens of volunteers from each church help prepare, serve and cleanup the meal. A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and dessert are planned. The dinner is always on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year the date is November 19 from noon till 2:00 p.m.. Again, this year the dinner will be at the Wheelersburg School Cafetorium, please use the high school entrance. The meal is for dine-in only, there will be no carry-out meals. For more information call 574-2900.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Chief Long is getting used to his new title

It’s been over a month since the City of Portsmouth congratulated a new Fire Department Chief and Robert “Bob” Long says things are falling into place nicely. Long has been with the Portsmouth Fire Department for 26 years. Prior to working for Portsmouth, Long was an aircraft crash firefighter for Columbus Airport. He was also a part-time firefighter in Wellston, Ohio, where he grew up.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

All I-64 lanes are back open after semi rollover

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 43 are back open. Both east and westbound lanes were closed after a tractor-trailer roll over in Putnam County, but all lanes are now back open. UPDATE: 11/18/2022 @ 7:37 A.M. PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

