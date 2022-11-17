Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Thanksgiving dinner with Pappy’s Cookin’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Thanksgiving! This year you can ditch the stress of cooking, and let Pappy’s Cookin’ handle dinner. Carl and Denice Wellman, owners of Pappy’s Cookin’, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday offerings. This segment is...
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Nila Beckett
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman in Cabell County has dedicated more than a year of her life to honoring veterans. 85 year-old Nila Beckett from Barbousville crochets prayer shawls for veterans in the Hospice House in Huntington. “It’s good to have someone in our community that has a servant’s...
wchsnetwork.com
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
wchstv.com
Putnam County church building destroyed by fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Putnam County church building was destroyed Saturday after catching fire. Harmons Creek Nazarene Church caught fire about 4 p.m., Poca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shawn West said. First responders reported battling the blaze for about four hours. Fire departments from Nitro, Big Tyler...
WSAZ
Huntington City Mission to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Huntington City Mission is getting everything in order. Kyle Newman, who is the food service coordinator, says his team is making sure they’re prepared to serve upwards of 1,000 meals to those in need. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says for the first time in years, everyone can enjoy their meal under one roof.
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
WSAZ
Huntington crushes Cougars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
Crews on scene of structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says crews are on the scene of a fire on Nickel Plate Drive off West Pea Ridge Road in Huntington. Dispatchers say one fire department radioed it in as a structure fire at 4:38 p.m. Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley VFD and Barboursville VFD are […]
Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
WSAZ
Knee Pain Awareness month with Blanton Chiropractic
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Visit www.c1doc.com or call 304-523-3333 for more information.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia hunting shops are seeing less traffic ahead of hunting season
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia hunting season officially starts Tuesday, Nov. 22, and some firearm shops across the Tri-State say they are not seeing as much traffic in what would typically be their “peak” season. Tim Koletka, owner of T.I.K. Guns and Ammo L.L.C. in Barboursville...
Lawrence County Festival of Trees, Christmas market return to Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Lawrence County, Ohio is getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend! The eighth annual Festival of Trees runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce Building in South Point. Local businesses decorate the trees, and then the Chamber sells them through a silent auction. The money from […]
Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington, West Virginia fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials are looking for information on a person of interest allegedly connected to a fire that happened in October 2022 in Huntington. The Huntington Police Department says the fire was in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. Anyone with information is being urged to […]
2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio
UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) says students will return to classrooms as normal on Monday. The school system says all bus service updates were delivered via call system on Sunday afternoon. KCS asks that parents check their voicemails for those messages if they missed the call. For those who have not […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Wheelersburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Saturday, November 19. The Wheelersburg area will again this year be blessed with a free community dinner. This annual event is sponsored by three area churches: St. John Lutheran, Wheelersburg United Methodist and Haverhill United Methodist. Preparation will begin at 7:00 a.m. to cook the meal which will feed approximately 1,000 people. Dozens of volunteers from each church help prepare, serve and cleanup the meal. A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and dessert are planned. The dinner is always on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year the date is November 19 from noon till 2:00 p.m.. Again, this year the dinner will be at the Wheelersburg School Cafetorium, please use the high school entrance. The meal is for dine-in only, there will be no carry-out meals. For more information call 574-2900.
Chief Long is getting used to his new title
It’s been over a month since the City of Portsmouth congratulated a new Fire Department Chief and Robert “Bob” Long says things are falling into place nicely. Long has been with the Portsmouth Fire Department for 26 years. Prior to working for Portsmouth, Long was an aircraft crash firefighter for Columbus Airport. He was also a part-time firefighter in Wellston, Ohio, where he grew up.
WSAZ
All I-64 lanes are back open after semi rollover
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 43 are back open. Both east and westbound lanes were closed after a tractor-trailer roll over in Putnam County, but all lanes are now back open. UPDATE: 11/18/2022 @ 7:37 A.M. PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both...
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
