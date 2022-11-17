ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORE Government cuts! Christmas tree from Northumberland forest is felled before it is shipped to the Houses of Parliament for the festive season

By Joseph Laws For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Parliament's new Christmas tree has been felled on the same day that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wielded the axe to cut public spending.

The tree was cut down at Kielder Forest, Northumberland today in time for the festive season.

The Christmas tree will stand near Elizabeth Tower outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxD6N_0jEYfRw600
The tree was cut down at Kielder Forest, Northumberland today in time for the festive season in Parliament. It will sit at the foot of Elizabeth Tower which houses Big Ben

MPs have just come back from their last recess before Christmas, which lasted from November 9th to November 14th earlier this week.

The House of Commons will be in another recess for Christmas from December 21st to January 9th next year.

When last year's tree was cut down, it was seen being put up outside the Houses of Parliament within a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yH3Qx_0jEYfRw600
Parliament's new Christmas tree has been felled on the same day that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wielded the axe to public spending
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2qRS_0jEYfRw600
MPs have just come back from their last recess before Christmas, which lasted from November 9th to November 14th earlier this week. The felled tree is pictured above
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyO4M_0jEYfRw600
The House of Commons will be in another recess for Christmas from December 21st to January 9th next year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMGbl_0jEYfRw600
Last year's tree from Northumberland is pictured above being put up in New Palace Yard, outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster in 2021

