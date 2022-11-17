Read full article on original website
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
MCCALL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two women died of their injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 55, south of McCall. The call for service came in at 1:04 p.m. on Friday at mile marker 137 in Valley County. According to Idaho State Police, a 47-year-old man from Boise...
Two killed in multiple vehicle accident on Highway 55
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash occurred near mile marker 137, at approximately 1:04 p.m., according to ISP. A 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
New Public Transportation System is coming to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There will be a new public transportation system coming to Twin Falls. When the city of Twin Falls hit 50,000 people, it lost its grant funding for the Trans IV public transportation system, causing the city to re-evaluate its public transportation needs. “Traditional fixed...
Forest Service warns of adverse conditions on roadways in South Hills
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While most of the valley has only seen a couple of inches of snow so far this year, much of the South Hills have seen the snow pile up quite a bit. This has led to numerous slide offs, and people getting stuck in...
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
Day Trip From Twin Falls To Magical Hot Spring Perched Over River
I don't use the word awe-inspiring very often, but a hot spring located northwest of Twin Falls that I recently discovered has one of the most incredible views you'll find anywhere in the Gem State. The location is also one that adventurous Magic Valley residents could enjoy and still make it home in time for dinner.
Finally! Twin Falls Sheriff’s Lip Sync Challenge
Remember when the lip sync challenges were all the rage on social media? It has been one of the few social media challenges that I could get behind because they were not destructive or harmful. Finally! The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office has released their lip sync challenge, and you are...
Why Idahoans Are More Selfish Than They Will Ever Admit
The holidays are fast approaching and while many of us think about shopping, friends, and family, and preparing for them, there is another part that many don't mention and that is all the charities and giving that is done. Everywhere and every year around this time there are charity events taking place and it is on the residents of the area to help give to these events to help those less fortunate. Twin Falls has often been referred to as a giving community, but when it comes to the rest of the country, are the people of Idaho as giving as they think they are?
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
Twin Falls man killed in workplace accident
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 31-year-old Twin Falls man died after a load of supplies fell on him at a Twin Falls County landscaping supply business, the coroner said Monday afternoon. Brett Eldon Daley, 31, was an employee at The Rock Yard on E. 3900 N Road. Twin Falls...
Twin Falls Police Can no Longer Respond to Some Burglar Alarms
This is happening across the country. Staffing shortages beset law enforcement. Local police may not be able to respond to an intruder alarm unless you can see that someone is physically inside. Police and deputies often need to run triage, or prioritize calls during busy shifts. Like the night they experienced last Wednesday night when local roads iced over and there were 37 accidents throughout the region.
Idaho’s Unemployment Stayed Under 3 Percent in October
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The unemployment rate increased slightly in October while staying under 3 percent for nine consecutive months. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the unemployment rate increased to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent the month before. The number of people not working in the state went up to a total of 28,173. According to Idaho Labor, the number of employed people grew slightly in October by 455 to a total of 933,268. The Twin Falls metropolitan statistical area (MSA) was one of four that saw over-the-month growth in nonfarm jobs at 0.2 percent; the highest was Idaho Falls with a 0.4 percent increase. The Twin Falls MSA also had the highest year-over-year job growth at 4.3 percent. Some of the biggest job gains from November to October were in accommodation and food services (4.8 percent) natural resources (2.3 percent), and real estate rental and leasing (1 percent). Private educational services, information, state government and local government, construction, transportation, and several other industries had seen the highest job declines.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Twin Falls: Help Prevent Flooding by Cleaning Gutters and Curbs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls is asking residents to help prevent localized flooding by keeping gutters and curbs clear of debris and leaves near their homes. The city says keeping the drainage areas clear will help keep the water flowing when winter weather and subsequent melting arrives. "It’s not necessary to remove all leaves as storm drains are designed to allow some debris, but residents can help by ensuring that leaves are not accumulating along street gutters and around storm drains. Simply removing these leaves can help the stormwater system channel water away from the street," says the City in a statement. The City uses street sweepers to do the bulk of the work in areas where a lot of debris and leaves build up. The leaves along with dirt and debris can clog the drainage pipes that lead to retention ponds located around the city. The ponds or basins hold the runoff water and allow it to soak back into the ground or the overflow continues through the canal system and into Rock Creek or the Snake River. Any bags of leaves can be left beside resident trash bins and will be picked up during regular trash days at no extra charge, according to the City.
Pomerelle open for business in 2022-23
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s time to grab the skies, snowboards, snowpants, helmets, and winter coats! Ski season has arrived in Cassia County. “We’re incredibly excited,” said Zack Alexander, the Mountain Manager at Pomerelle. “The last couple of years it’s certainly been challenging when it comes to snow.”
Twin Falls man dies in industrial accident near Filer
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man has died following an industrial accident Monday morning. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the incident occurred at The Rock Yard, a landscaping supply store in Filer. 31-year-old Brett Dayley died at the scene after a load of supplies...
The One Thing you Need to Do in Idaho but Won’t as the Weather gets Cold
The frost is painting the glass of your windshield, the coats, beanies, and gloves are a must, and the cold weather has officially arrived in the Magic Valley. Nights are dropping into the teens, and the temperatures rise above freezing for only a couple of hours each day. With the cold finally, here, some things should have been done to prepare, and while many of us have done those tasks, there may be some that still need to be done for others. Most know to get firewood, blow out the hoses, and find the ice scrapers, but there is one task that should be done, that many are not aware of and won't do this fall or winter in the Magic Valley.
Hagerman Mayor Forced to Resign for Living Outside of Town
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The mayor of Hagerman had to resign following an investigation that found he wasn't living in the community he serves. The Gooding County Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine announced now former Mayor Alan Jay resigned this week following an investigation launched in September. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office discovered Mayor Jay had been living in Twin Falls following a complaint. His residency violated the Hagerman mayor's oath of office. The Hagerman City Council President, Jared Hillier will serve as acting mayor.
Can You Help Me Find Idaho Related Christmas Gifts?
A year ago I planned to send some family members Idaho-themed Christmas presents. I discovered the state capitol had a gift shop and decided it would be a good place to start. My thinking is it could be a bit pricey but if the difference benefits our lovely capitol building I would be glad to help by shelling out a few extra dollars. I went online and was informed the gift shop was closed for renovations. As a result, I bought the gifts from a private seller (and possibly save a few dollars) and shipped them directly to recipients.
