Potential for snow squalls & wind chills near zero in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through Central Iowa Thursday afternoon, causing the potential for snow squalls and bringing even colder air by Friday morning.

As the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon, clouds increase. Snow showers begin popping up from around noon to 5 PM. Some of those snow showers could develop into snow squalls, which have brief but heavy bursts of snow, and have the potential to lower visibilities during the early evening commute. Chances for these snow showers and squalls will be greatest in northeast Iowa.

StormPath 2 PM Thursday, November 17

Snow showers should wrap up by the evening hours. Cold air then surges in, dropping temperatures to the low teens. As northwesterly winds increase, wind chills fall to the single digits. Wind chills could even be near or below zero in some spots, especially in central and northwest Iowa.

Expected Wind Chill 8 AM Friday, November 18

We won’t warm up much during the day Friday. Highs will be around 20°, which would break our coldest recorded high temperature. It will feel like the single digits at best throughout the day.

Expected Highs Friday, November 18

Saturday doesn’t look much warmer, with highs in the mid-20s and wind chills in the single digits to low teens. It will be brutally cold for the Iowa State game, which kicks off at 6 PM Saturday in Ames.

Weather Tools

There are signs we should see temperatures closer to normal (the low to mid-40s) early next week as we approach Thanksgiving.

