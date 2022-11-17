ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Potential for snow squalls & wind chills near zero in central Iowa

By Gabe Prough
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oYqI_0jEYfAAz00

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through Central Iowa Thursday afternoon, causing the potential for snow squalls and bringing even colder air by Friday morning.

As the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon, clouds increase. Snow showers begin popping up from around noon to 5 PM. Some of those snow showers could develop into snow squalls, which have brief but heavy bursts of snow, and have the potential to lower visibilities during the early evening commute. Chances for these snow showers and squalls will be greatest in northeast Iowa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xky2c_0jEYfAAz00
StormPath 2 PM Thursday, November 17

Snow showers should wrap up by the evening hours. Cold air then surges in, dropping temperatures to the low teens. As northwesterly winds increase, wind chills fall to the single digits. Wind chills could even be near or below zero in some spots, especially in central and northwest Iowa.

Expected Wind Chill 8 AM Friday, November 18

We won’t warm up much during the day Friday. Highs will be around 20°, which would break our coldest recorded high temperature. It will feel like the single digits at best throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkOAf_0jEYfAAz00
Expected Highs Friday, November 18

Saturday doesn’t look much warmer, with highs in the mid-20s and wind chills in the single digits to low teens. It will be brutally cold for the Iowa State game, which kicks off at 6 PM Saturday in Ames.

Weather Tools

There are signs we should see temperatures closer to normal (the low to mid-40s) early next week as we approach Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Warming trend starts today leading into a seasonable week

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: After more than a week of unseasonably cold temperatures, we start a warming trend today as the large upper trough that has engulfed much of the Central and Eastern U.S. finally begins to lift out. We will see transition to more Pacific oriented flow over the next few days, which essentially means the large-scale pattern will support more milder air as opposed to blasts of Arctic air.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills

Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Cold and blustery Saturday before a warming trend

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: An upper level disturbance is driving another cold front through the state this morning. This will reinforce the pre-existing cold air mass that has been in place much of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s with gusty northwest winds of 20-25 mph. A few flurries or snow showers are possible through the mid morning hours, but this is ultimately not a big deal and will not have many impacts. Overnight, surface winds will shift to the southwest as an area of high pressure passes to our south. Winds will be light and we'll experience a very hard freeze with many locations dropping into the low teens. The west-southwesterly winds will continue into tomorrow, and that will allow a dry and milder air mass to transport into the region from the Great Plains. Highs will reach the low-mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday

(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

First central Iowa snow makes for slick commute

IOWA — The first measurable snow of the 2022-23 winter season fell Monday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Des Moines, but slick conditions carried over into Wednesday morning with lingering early morning snow showers. The snow was lighter Wednesday morning, but the roads were colder — at the freezing point. This made the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake

POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
POLK CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowans clean up after season’s first snowfall

OSCEOLA, IOWA — Iowans went to bed on Monday night seeing flurries falling from the sky, only to wake up on Tuesday morning and see the first snow of the season. In Osceola, the snow totals added up to 3.7 inches. However, the roads and sidewalks were not yet cold enough to let the snow […]
OSCEOLA, IA
WHO 13

Early snow totals in central Iowa

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Trapping season underway in Iowa

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a DNR expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says there shouldn’t be any trouble finding furs. Evelsizer says the only two species that they’re concerned about are foxes and muskrats — which have seen...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days

IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings

This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

First measurable snowfall of the season in central Iowa

Central Iowa is experiencing its first measurable snow of the winter season Tuesday. A band of light snow is moving across Central Iowa and the I-35 corridor this morning. As of 7:00 a.m. 2″ of snow was reported at the Des Moines International Airport and 1.6″ in Polk City The snow looks to be light […]
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of November 17

Skim ice along shore in many areas during the mornings this last week. Anglers are still fishing along shore near Ice House point. Most courtesy docks have been removed for the season, except for the floating courtesy dock for the ramp at the Marina on the northeast side of the lake. This dock stays in the entire winter season. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Try along Ice House Point and around the fish house in Town Bay. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few anglers are picking up some perch along Ice House Point and near the boat ramp.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

ISP: First snowfall resulted in multiple crashes, traffic backups

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol had their hands full on Wednesday morning. Statewide troopers covered 55 crashes and also responded to 49 motorist assists calls. “We had dozens of crashes right around the metro area, 80/35 was a mess,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla. “Interstate 80 east of Des Moines and I-35 north […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two to five inches of total snow accumulations is expected. Locally higher...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KEOKUK, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa Farmers' Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill

(KMAland) -- Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D.C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy