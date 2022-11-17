Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Equatorial Guinea leader poised to extend 43 years in power
MALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AP) — Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, was poised Sunday to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country amid accusations of voting irregularities from the opposition. In previous elections, Obiang has never gotten less than 90% of...
Global climate conference closes with climate damage compensation deal
The COP27 global climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, wrapped early Sunday with an agreement to compensate developing countries for the damages they have suffered from climate change. While developing countries have long pushed for a fund for the suffering they have endured from climate change, wealthy countries, including the U.S., had resisted the […]
Comments / 0